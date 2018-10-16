WWE legends set to make an appearance at SmackDown 1000 tonight

SmackDown's milestone 1000th episode will air today around evening time, and if Raw 25 is anything to pass by, it'll be a cheerful, nostalgic ride conveyed by huge returns.

A portion of Raw's 25 was tricky (DX and Scott Hall's entombment of The Revival was especially ruthless), while others (Howard Finkel, Ted DiBiase's appearance) hit the check. Expect something comparative from SmackDown 1000, regardless of whether nostalgia isn't the night's solitary offering point, with Rusev versus The Miz and Rey Mysterio versus Shinsuke Nakamura both arranged.

All things considered, if this show pops a better than average TV rating, it'll be down to fans to see their old favourites back in the ring. WWE hasn't exactly stacked the deck in an indistinguishable way from Raw 25, however a sum of 13 returns have been confirmed until this point, and there'll likely to be a couple of unannounced shocks on the night also. They run from previous General Managers to record-breaking World Champions, and each had a solid effect on the blue brand's inheritance in their own particular manner.

A portion of these names have been everywhere on the web for quite a long time, however, others may have gone unnoticed - particularly the last two.

#1 Rey Mysterio

619

619 is finally set to make a return finally. After appearing for The Greatest Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio shifted back to to the independent circuit where he also participated in the much anticipated ALL IN pay-per-view.

But it looks like Rey Mysterio has finally come back. This is not a legendary return for an appearance, but Rey Mysterio is set to fight against Shinsuke Nakamura for the Jewel Crown Championship.

This is a great news for WWE. The company will look to capitalize on Rey Mysterio's presence to boost the 205 Live division and his first match after all these years being set up against Shinsuke Nakamura calls for a great amount of stir and attention.

