Every WWE Tough Enough winner: Where are they now?

Tough Enough saw over a hundred wannabee wrestlers try and become a WWE Superstar.

For many wrestlers in WWE today, they will have started their journey to the top on the independent scene, slowly working your way from place to place until you got a shot at the big time.

And before the likes of NXT and it's predecessor OVW, this was, almost, the only way to get into the company.

For some lucky few though, there was Tough Enough, a reality show pitting men and women against each other, with the ultimate prize, a cash reward, and a contract with WWE.

In the show's six iterations, ten people have been able to call themselves Tough Enough, with some going on to big things, and others, not so much.

Here is every WWE Tough Enough winner, how they did in the McMahon-led company, and what they are doing today.

Season 1: Maven & Nidia (2001)

Maven held the Hardcore title in WWE after being the men's winner of the very first Tough Enough.

The very first season of Tough Enough saw two very popular contestants win.

After a long journey, Maven and Nidia were crowned champions, both earning a contract with WWE.

After making a name for himself by eliminating The Undertaker in the 2002 Royal Rumble, Maven left the company in 2005, and according to the former Hardcore Champion's Twitter, now works in Dental Sales.

Working as a bouncer in 2013, it seems Maven has left wrestling behind him, though he did return for a one-off appearance tagging with Curt Hawkins in 2013.

As for Nidia, her career is best remembered as the long-suffering girlfriend of Jamie Noble, before her release in 2004.

In 2010, Nidia began her career in culinary arts and has made quite a name for herself as the head of her own culinary business.

