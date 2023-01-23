Every WWE Women's Royal Rumble Winner Ranked

We're less than a week away from one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year, The Royal Rumble. This year's edition will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This year will be the sixth time in WWE history that the Royal Rumble event will feature a Women's Rumble match, with the inaugural women's rumble taking place in 2018.

While fans debate who will win this year's event, with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch currently leading as favorites, it's a good time to take a look back at the previous winners and rank them.

Without further adieu, here are all five previous Women's Royal Rumble winners ranked.

#5. Asuka wins WWE's first-ever Women's, Royal Rumble

When it comes to ranking lists such as these, being first is sometimes viewed negatively. As if there is a suggestion of inferiority or lessness compared to the other entries. However, this could not be further from the truth when it comes to The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka.

Asuka's WWE resume is a mile long, including multiple reigns as NXT, SmackDown, and RAW Women's Champion. In addition to being the first Women's Monday in the Bank winner and Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Going into the 2018 Royal Rumble, WWE announced it would be introducing the first-ever Women's Rumble match, with Asuka far and way the clear favorite. The NXT icon was riding an undefeated streak with seemingly no end in sight.

Upon entering number 25, Asuka would go on to eliminate Ember Moon and Nikki Bella to eventually win the historic bout.

Asuka would eventually call out SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and the two mega stars would square off at WrestleMania 34. Unfortunately, for The Empress of Tomorrow, she could not overcome The Queen, marking her first loss for WWE in over two years.

#4. The Queen Charlotte Flair wins the 2020 Royal Rumble

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, she's next on our list! The current SmackDown Women's Champion, much like many of the entrants on this list, has an incredible WWE record. With a staggering 14 women's championships consisting of various RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship reigns.

With such dominant stats like these, no one in 2020 was surprised when Flair eventually earned the title of Rumble winner. Flair won the match after entering number 17, surviving over 25 minutes in the contest, and securing four eliminations.

For weeks, Flair teased who she would challenge at WrestleMania, only for then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to challenge her directly. After attacking Ripley at NXT: Portland, Flair officially accepted her challenge and would go on to defeat the younger star on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

Not only is Flair the first WWE Superstar in history to challenge for an NXT Championship, but she also holds other notable records when it comes to the Women's Royal Rumble. These include the Longest Cumulative Time and Total Cumulative Eliminations.

#3. Ronda Rousey shocks the WWE Universe at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey's first Rumble appearance took place in 2018. While she didn't compete in the match, she made her presence felt following Asuka's win. Declaring herself a full-time WWE Superstar. Four years later, The Baddest Woman on the Planet would become a Royal Rumble winner herself.

After a nearly three-year absence from WWE following her loss in the main event at WrestleMania 35, Rousey shocked the WWE Universe when she stormed her way down to the ring at the 2022 event. The UFC Hall of Famer entered the match at number 28 and eliminated four fellow competitors to eventually win the match.

The former women's champion's return at The Rumble was easily one of the loudest crowd reactions for a returning superstar at the event in WWE history. The capacity crowd in St. Louis, Missouri, went absolutely berserk when her iconic Bad Reputation theme song came over the speakers.

Despite Rousey returning to WWE with a ton of momentum, she was unable to successfully cash in on her Royal Rumble win. The Baddest Woman on the Planet eventually challenged Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's Championship in a losing effort at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Bianca Belair wins the 2021 Royal Rumble and makes history

At the young age of 32, Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, making her the youngest winner of the bout so far. The EST had only been a member of the main roster for a little over a year, but her athletic abilities and ring presence catapulted her into the main event scene.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, inside WWE's Thunderdome, Belair entered the match at number three. Surviving 56 minutes and 52 seconds, a standing record for the Women's Royal Rumble. During her time in the match, she eliminated four superstars and had an epic standoff with runner-up Rhea Ripley before eventually winning the match.

Bianca Belair's accomplishment went beyond any tangible WWE record or stat, as the RAW Women's Champion was the second-ever black WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble. The first was The Rock, 21 years earlier.

Belair would go on to challenge then-SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks with the two women main-eventing Night One of WrestleMania. The EST of WWE would beat Banks and win her first title in WWE.

#1. Becky Lynch became a Royal Rumble winner in 2019

The 2019 Royal Rumble could have ended on a somber note for Becky Lynch, as the star lost to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at the opening of the event. However, before the night was over, Lynch would find an unconventional way into the iconic match and pull out the victory.

From 2018 through 2019, no one was more popular in WWE than Becky Lynch. Following a heel turn at SummerSlam 2018, Lynch rode a massive wave of momentum generated solely by the WWE Universe's love for the former Lass Kicker's new attitude and character.

As the match ensued, Lana was slated to be the 28th entrant but never made it into the match following a vicious attack from Nia Jax. Suddenly, Lynch came roaring from the backstage area, demanding that she be allowed to take Lana's spot in the match.

While officials initially resisted, Lynch and the fans alike were able to convince them otherwise. Lynch would win the bout, eventually eliminating Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch's path to WrestleMania would prove to be difficult, but eventually, the four-horsewoman member would make it to the main event of WrestleMania 35. The multi-time women's champion competed against both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match.

The Man would win the bout, leaving as both SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion and marking the first time in WWE history that a women's match main-evented WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win this year's event? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

