Everything to know about WWE's Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera, who got released after 29 years

Carlos Cabrera was released by WWE on February 17, 2022. He was working with WWE for over 29 years. He was one-half of WWE's Spanish color commentators.

Throughout the years, he called the action to various RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events in the Spanish language.

The news was confirmed by Hugo Savinovich, who works with Lucha Libre Online, via Twitter. Hugo is mostly remembered for his work with Carlos on commentary.

Early life of Carlos Cabrera

Carlos was born in Bogota, Colombia on October 18, 1959. He started his career at Channel 41 as a staff announcer. As the years passed, he went on to become a host, anchor, and co-host of the same company.

He has been honored with many awards for his reporter & radio personality status. After achieving massive success in reporting, Carlos, due to his father's influence, decided to pursue a career in WWE journalism as a narrator.

When did Carlos join WWE?

Cabrera joined the WWF commentary table in 1993. Since then, he worked with fellow commentators Ed Trucco, Hugo Savinovich, and Marcelo Rodríguez.

Since 1993, he has commented on 28 consecutive WrestleManias. He called WrestleMania X with Ed Trucco and WrestleMania XI to XXVII alongside Hugo Savinovich. After WrestleMania XXVIII, he joined the commentary with Marcelo Rodriguez until WrestleMania XXXVIII, which will be his last one.

What other shows did Carlos Cabrera feature in?

During his WWE tenure, Cabrera and Savinovich put on a show on WWE.com called 'WWE En Español,' where both recapped the shows RAW and SmackDown. They were also featured in a mini-show called 28 Segundos.

Cabrera was also involved in a 2011 segment as a translator with Triple H on SmackDown to induct Mil Mascaras into the Hall of Fame.

Carlos is a promising WWE Spanish commentator who worked with the promotion for almost three decades. He has inspired many young journalists throughout the years.

