Ex-SmackDown authority figure and retired Superstar spotted backstage at show

Dec 21, 2019

This week's SmackDown, the first show of the blue brand after TLC, had new feuds being set for next month's Royal Rumble PPV, while other feuds continued.

According to PWInsider, former SmackDown authority figure Shane McMahon was spotted backstage at the show. McMahon has not been on WWE television since the October 4th edition of the show, where he was fired after losing to Kevin Owens in a career vs career ladder match.

McMahon, though, was not a part of the show this week and was only backstage.

Another Superstar who was backstage at the show was Paige, who is currently a part of FOX's WWE Backstage show. Paige also returned to WWE television in the last week of October when she came back to congratulate The Kabuki Warriors, the team that she managed.

But, the Japanese duo, who currently hold the women's tag team titles, turned heel after attacking Paige.

PWInsider have reported that a new signing, creative writer Chris DeJoseph, was also spotted backstage at this week's SmackDown show. DeJoseph was recently re-hired by WWE after being a part of WWE in the 2000s. He has joined the company this past month after having a stint with Major League Wrestling.