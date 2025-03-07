Ex-Universal Champion to quit WWE after losing loser leaves town match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring possible booking option

The card for WWE WrestleMania 41 already seems stacked, with many dream showdowns anticipated. One match that could be part of Mania this year is likely to be a battle between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, in which Orton seeks vengeance.

The Viper made his legendary return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked KO following his unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce is written off from television for an indefinite time. All this development hints at an Orton vs Owens match at Shows of the Shows. However, the match could feature an interesting stipulation, with the loser leaving the town at 'Mania.

This means that whoever suffers the loss must leave the Stamford-based promotion. It is similar to the loser-leaves WWE stipulation, which we have previously seen in a few instances. Following all this, the Prizefighter might suffer a loss at WrestleMania, and after this, the former Universal Champion will eventually quit WWE as part of the storyline.

It's important to note that, according to recent reports, KO has already signed a new deal with the company. This means he isn't going anywhere, even if this stipulation is added to his WrestleMania match against Randy Orton. After a short hiatus post-Mania, KO could return and reinitiate his storyline in the company.

Over the past few months, Kevin Owens has been a spotlight star for WWE. It remains to be seen how the Game will book him for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Why Kevin Owens needs to be extra careful at WWE WrestleMania 41?

If Kevin Owens is locking horns with Randy Orton at WrestleMania this year, the Prize Fighter needs to be extra cautious about the Legend Killer due to the tease of Punt Kick. When the Viper returned to the Elimination Chamber, he tried to execute his banned move, a Punt Kick on the head of KO, before the officials rescued the former Universal Champion.

However, this means that when KO and Orton are in a match at Mania, Randy will again try to execute this move, which is surely too unsafe for Owens. So, the 40-year-old star must be extra careful when dodging a Punt Kick at the Shows of the Shows, as if it gets connected, Randy might gain a major advantage.

