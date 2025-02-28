Ex-Universal Champion to turn heel and replace Damian Priest at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential twist

Elimination Chamber is just a few days away, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is off the charts. The premium live event is set to feature one of the most stacked Men's Chamber Matches in history, with potential surprises which could make headlines.

One surprise that could leave the world shocked is Braun Strowman turning heel and attacking Damian Priest right before the six-man bout. This could further lead to the former Universal Champion replacing Priest in the match, with the surprise swerve arguably making it more exciting.

Damian Priest defeated Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu a few weeks ago on SmackDown to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match. Strowman then teamed up with the former World Heavyweight Champion to defeat the duo of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, after an intriguing backstage segment.

While the Monster of all Monsters is being featured on TV quite often, WWE has seemingly made some changes in their plans for the star. Strowman initiated a rivalry with Jacob Fatu and had a match, where the latter left The Monster Among Men bloodied at Saturday Night's Main Event. They also came face to face at the Royal Rumble where Strowman eliminated Fatu.

While the scores are even, WWE has begun this storyline between Fatu and the recently returned Solo Sikoa, possibly altering the company's plans for Strowman. The latter could now turn heel and unleash an attack on Damian Priest backstage right before Elimination Chamber.

He could then manage to convince Nick Aldis to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match as a replacement for Priest. This could lead to a feud between Strowman and Priest once the latter returns on TV.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on facts)

Damian Priest took a shot at the Undisputed WWE Champion recently

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest took a shot at the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes following a face-to-face interaction between both men on SmackDown last week.

During an exclusive interview, Priest stated that Rhodes didn't want to face him at WrestleMania 41 because he was not sure if he could beat the newest member of SmackDown.

"I'll tell you what his [Cody Rhodes] face said. His face said, 'He does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania.' He does not want his name to live forever because of me. Come WrestleMania, it's time for my infamy," Priest said. [From 01:02 to 01:15]

While Priest is a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, it is highly unlikely that the star would clinch the massive victory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for him next.

