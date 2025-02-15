Damian Priest reveals why Cody Rhodes doesn't want to face him at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE fans got a preview of who might be Cody Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last night. Damian Priest confronted The American Nightmare after the main event of this week's SmackDown.

The Archer of Infamy faced Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match. In the closing moments, an exciting sequence took place as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga intervened to help Fatu. Cody Rhodes came out to even the odds, but Sikoa inadvertently took out Tonga.

This chaotic situation ultimately benefited Priest, who pinned Strowman to secure his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Following the contest, The American Nightmare and the former Judgment Day member had a massive face-off before shaking hands in the ring.

In a SmackDown Exclusive interview with Byron Saxton, Damian Priest stated that Cody Rhodes was visibly apprehensive about facing him at The Showcase of The Immortals. The 42-year-old WWE star asserted that The American Nightmare feared his legacy would be negatively impacted by a potential defeat at the hands of The Punisher.

"I'll tell you what his [Cody Rhodes] face said. His face said, 'He does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania.' He does not want his name to live forever because of me. Come WrestleMania, it's time for my infamy," Priest said. [From 01:02 to 01:15]

Damian Priest vows to win the 2025 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber

In the same interview with Byron Saxton, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Damian Priest described feeling physically and emotionally drained from his battle against Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu.

The Street King emphasized the importance of the Chamber match, citing the high-caliber participants in the form of CM Punk, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. Priest highlighted it as the crucial step towards securing a WWE WrestleMania spot.

"The first thing is, I feel like my insides are broken. Two of the biggest, baddest men I've ever been in the ring with, still Damian Priest wins. Come [Elimination] Chamber, we're talking about one of the biggest Chamber matches of all time. Just look at the people in it, and I'm right there in the match with them. This is my time; this is where I go into that match and guarantee my spot at WrestleMania," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Archer of Infamy wins the six-man elimination match and earns the right to face Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

