Cody Rhodes confronted by his forgotten tag team partner who beat him 361 days ago

Cody Rhodes opened the show on Valentine's Day on SmackDown, and he was confronted by not one but two names. The first one to confront him beat him 361 days ago and also happens to be his forgotten tag team partner.

That forgotten tag team partner is none other than Drew McIntyre, who seemed offended at the idea of his name only being mentioned in passing by Cody Rhodes - who laid out the names in the field for Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cody Rhodes mentioned that he hasn't forgotten that Drew McIntyre beat him a year ago (their match happened on February 19th, 2024, on RAW). Soon after, The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu came out with Tama Tonga.

Jacob Fatu got the best reaction out of all three men, which was quite incredible. Ahead of his Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to determine one of the final Elimination Chamber spots, he came out and said very little about Solo Sikoa, who attacked him last week.

The crowd was fully behind Fatu, who said he was filled with gas and wanted to steamroll through Priest and Strowman to secure his spot in the Chamber. Just as he was speaking, Solo Sikoa appeared, and he went to speak to the former Tribal Chief. While Cody also wanted to go, Fatu stopped him.

In response, Cody said that Fatu might have the first word to Solo, but it would be the Undisputed WWE Champion who has the last word.

