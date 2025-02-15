  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes confronted by his forgotten tag team partner who beat him 361 days ago

Cody Rhodes confronted by his forgotten tag team partner who beat him 361 days ago

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:45 GMT
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The American Nightmare (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Cody Rhodes opened the show on Valentine's Day on SmackDown, and he was confronted by not one but two names. The first one to confront him beat him 361 days ago and also happens to be his forgotten tag team partner.

Ad

That forgotten tag team partner is none other than Drew McIntyre, who seemed offended at the idea of his name only being mentioned in passing by Cody Rhodes - who laid out the names in the field for Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cody Rhodes mentioned that he hasn't forgotten that Drew McIntyre beat him a year ago (their match happened on February 19th, 2024, on RAW). Soon after, The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu came out with Tama Tonga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Jacob Fatu got the best reaction out of all three men, which was quite incredible. Ahead of his Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to determine one of the final Elimination Chamber spots, he came out and said very little about Solo Sikoa, who attacked him last week.

The crowd was fully behind Fatu, who said he was filled with gas and wanted to steamroll through Priest and Strowman to secure his spot in the Chamber. Just as he was speaking, Solo Sikoa appeared, and he went to speak to the former Tribal Chief. While Cody also wanted to go, Fatu stopped him.

Ad

In response, Cody said that Fatu might have the first word to Solo, but it would be the Undisputed WWE Champion who has the last word.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी