Former WWE Superstar praises the recent efforts of Dana Brooke

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently applauded Dana Brooke's efforts and her presentation on the company's programming.

Brooke has been with the company for almost a decade now. Despite not winning many individual accolades, the star has proven to be a reliable hand in the ring and on the microphone. She has prominently featured on RAW in recent weeks as the 24/7 Champion.

James Ellsworth recently took to Twitter to compliment the work that the 33-year-old has put in of late.

"Glad to see Dana Brooke getting a lot of shine on #WWERaw for awhile now. You can tell she works hard and is very enthusiastic about performing. Sincere- “the chinless guy” (H/T Twitter)

Along with R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Tamina, Reggie, and R-Truth, Dana has been playing hot potato with the 24/7 Championship for the past few months.

James Ellsworth once competed for the WWE Championship

After capturing the hearts of many fans following a compelling squash match against Braun Strowman in 2016, James Ellsworth became a permanent fixture on both RAW and SmackDown.

Ellsworth's popularity with the fans got so high that he even ended up facing off against AJ Styles on SmackDown, with the world championship on the line.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Ellsworth highlighted what it meant for him to face off against The Phenomenal One.

"When I wrestled AJ for the WWE Title, just standing in the ring across from the greatest wrestler in the world in my humble opinion and watching the referee raised the world to World title. And having the crowd chant your name. Ain't that the dream of that any kid?" (H/T SportsKeeda)

Since his release from the company in 2018, James Ellsworth has continued to wrestle across multiple promotions. It will be interesting to see if he makes another appearance in the Stamford-based company.

