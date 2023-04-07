Ex-WWE star says John Laurinaitis fired him after real-life fight with his tag team partner

Tank Toland, aka James D*ck, recently recalled how John Laurinaitis informed him that he was no longer needed by WWE.

Toland appeared on SmackDown between October 2005 and February 2006 alongside Chad Wicks, aka Chad D*ck. The duo, known as The D*cks, were let go by the company after they had a real-life fight backstage.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Toland said Laurinaitis wanted both superstars to leave WWE after the incident:

"I think we went to Japan and then not too long after that we got let go, and because of, 'You can't be fighting. We're a publicly traded company. You can't be fighting,' and blah blah blah blah blah. It is what it is. It's Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] talking Johnny Ace words and wishing you the best in your future endeavors, blah blah blah." [58:00 – 58:23]

The fight began after several WWE Superstars told Wicks to punch Toland as part of a hazing tradition. Wicks followed their instructions, prompting Toland to retaliate.

The D*cks received a phone call from John Laurinaitis

WWE's former Head of Talent Relations called Chad Wicks and Tank Toland shortly after the backstage altercation occurred.

Although The D*cks did not want to fight each other, Laurinaitis thought they went too far and needed to face punishment.

"It was a three-way call," Toland continued. "Chad was on wherever he was. It was a conference call. He's like, 'The gimmick's not exactly taking off the way it should.' Nothing I hadn't already been worried about from the start, like I told you, and then he's like, 'And you know, you guys really can't be fighting each other. We're a publicly traded company. You're in another country. It just doesn't look good.'" [58:28 – 58:52]

Toland added that Laurinaitis said the door would be open for the tag team to possibly go back to WWE one day. However, 17 years on, neither superstar has returned.

