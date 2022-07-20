"Feeble old man" - Released WWE Superstar gives brutally honest take on Vince McMahon

EC3 recently opened up about his contrasting experiences working for Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE.

The 39-year-old featured on Triple H’s NXT show between 2010 and 2013 before returning for another stint with the brand in 2018. He joined McMahon’s main roster in 2019 before receiving his release in 2020.

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh on the “LI #1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast,” EC3 did not hold back when discussing his lack of relationship with McMahon.

“There wasn’t one, really,” EC3 said. “Talked to him a couple of times. I would say the man I wanted him to be and expected him to be, the leader that I heard he was from the past, I did not see. I saw more of a shell of that, sort of a feeble old man, as opposed to the leader that you’d wanna run through a wall for.” [0:08-0:40]

McMahon recently stepped back from his position as WWE's Chairman and CEO following controversial allegations of sexual misconduct. The company’s board is currently investigating the 76-year-old over claims he agreed to pay $12 million in hush money to four different women.

EC3 compares Triple H and Vince McMahon as leaders

While he struggled to receive television time on the main roster, EC3 appeared regularly on NXT during his second run with the brand. The former IMPACT/TNA star feuded with several high-profile names, including Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream.

Reflecting on that time in his career, EC3 confirmed he had a better relationship with NXT founder Triple H than he did with McMahon.

“In NXT, yeah, for sure,” he replied when asked about Triple H’s leadership skills. “Very much so. It was good [relationship with Triple H].” [1:29-1:36]

