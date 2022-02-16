Former WWE RAW star emailed Triple H about NXT return after disappointing main-roster booking

Lince Dorado’s return to NXT in late 2020 and early 2021 came about after he sent an email to Triple H and William Regal.

Dorado mostly appeared in 24/7 Championship segments and matches on Main Event in the second half of 2020. The former Lucha House Party member grew frustrated with his main-roster booking and thought he would feel creatively satisfied in NXT.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Dorado said he and Gran Metalik contacted NXT’s top decision-makers at the time:

“We had emailed Triple H and Regal and said, ‘Hey, if there’s any opportunities to come down to NXT and tear s*** up, let us do it.’ For a while, nothing, nothing, nothing, then all of a sudden Triple H saw us doing nothing, and he had asked Vince [McMahon], ‘Hey, can I borrow these guys for a couple weeks in NXT and do some stuff?’” [55:55-56:24]

Dorado and Metalik feuded with Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, and Santos Escobar) between December 2020 and February 2021. The ex-Lucha House Party duo made it to the quarter-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before losing to Mendoza and Wilde.

Lince Dorado asked to leave WWE after his brief return to Triple H's NXT

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were granted their releases from WWE in November 2021 after they requested to leave the company.

Although Dorado had two years left on his WWE contract, he felt the time had come to seek a new challenge:

“Shortly after that, we were in Boston, I believe, yeah, it was in Boston. We went into Vince’s office and management’s office about a month before and we just laid it out on the line, like, ‘This is what we want, this is what we want to do. We re-signed this contract. We don’t want to sit here and get paid [for nothing].’ That’s not gratifying for me.” [57:15-57:45]

Dorado’s final WWE match ended in defeat against Cedric Alexander on the September 20, 2021 taping of Main Event.

