Ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion to retire after his loss in Mexico City this year? Exploring the potential

WWE's roster is considered to be one of the best in professional wrestling because of its diversity. While the promotion is host to many young talents who have an exciting future ahead of them, there are also some superstars who have plenty of experience under their belt and act as mentors to the young ones.

However, it must be noted that these experienced superstars don't have many years of wrestling left in them. One such superstar is Rey Mysterio. While Mysterio always looks good in the ring, at 50, one has to wonder how many years of wrestling he has left. As a matter of fact, the Latino World Order leader could retire this year.

If reports are to be believed, WWE is planning to host a premium live event in Mexico City. Assuming these reports are true and WWE does host an event there, Mysterio would definitely be a featured highlight. Hence, Triple H could book a match between Mysterio and Penta in Mexico City.

This match in question could be won by Penta. While Mysterio losing won't be a delightful sight, he could pass the torch to the former. In this way, the Lucha legend could bring an end to his glorious career. It must also be noted that in 2023, Mysterio signed a three-year deal with WWE.

Ex-WWE writer wants Rey Mysterio to pass the torch to Penta

Since Penta made his WWE debut earlier this year, he has managed to captivate the fans with his in-ring skills. Many believe the 39-year-old superstar is the perfect candidate to carry forward Rey Mysterio's Luchador legacy in the promotion. One man who believes the same is Freddie Prinze Jr.

During an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the ex-WWE writer mentioned Rey Mysterio must pass the torch to Penta. Prinze Jr. called Mysterio the greatest Luchador ever and further detailed why he must pass on the torch to the former AEW Superstar. Prinze Jr. said:

"I love Rey [Mysterio]. So, it's hard to hear anyone say it's time to pass the torch, right? Because he's the greatest Luchador that ever wrestled. But, he's 50-something years old. And they have for sure tried with other wrestlers. They've given other wrestlers opportunities to see how it goes and see if they can be the next Rey Mysterio... But man, they seem to believe in Penta. They really do believe in Penta, and I guess you're right [Rey Mysterio should pass the torch]. Man, it's weird for me to say that," he said. (From 07:14 to 07:55)

Check what Freddie Pirnze Jr. said by clicking below:

Even though nothing between Mysterio and Penta has been teased as of now, it's evident that the two superstars will face each other at some point. When this match happens, it will be interesting to see who prevails and how the crowd responds to the same.

