It's been established through various anecdotes that Vince McMahon is quite an eccentric character. The WWE Chairman for long wanted to be a wrestler, and he eventually did it as he put himself in matches in WWE, his own promotion. There have been many anecdotes about McMahon showing off his physical strength, even to world-class athletes like Mark Henry.

Vince McMahon still looks in great shape in his 70s and this is something that the WWE Chairman seemingly puts a lot of emphasis towards, and he reportedly goes to great lengths to show others that he's strong as well.

Former WWE writer Court Bauer was a recent guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where they touched upon their former boss Vince McMahon.

Court Bauer reveals what Vince McMahon would ask celebrities to do to him

Bauer said that McMahon would ask those that he worked with, be it celebrities or wrestlers, to hit him as hard as they can, and not to make it look fake.

“It’s funny too because Vince, whenever he would work with a celebrity or a wrestler, he would say, ‘just hit me, just go for it, don’t hesitate to hit me, don’t make it look fake, don’t worry, I’m not going to get upset if you tag me, I potato everyone all the time, so don’t worry about it.’ He wanted it to look real rather than it not look credible.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Bauer had revealed in the same podcast how Vince McMahon was angry at Donald Trump for making himself look bigger than he actually is.

Despite not being trained to be a wrestler, Vince McMahon has featured in a few matches in WWE against professional wrestlers. The WWE Chairman made his in-ring debut back in 1998 against Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is regarded as one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. McMahon hasn't wrestled in nearly a decade, with his last match coming in 2012 against CM Punk.

He has taken a few bumps more recently, first when he was attacked by Kevin Owens in 2017, and then receiving a Stunner from Stone Cold a few months later in 2018.