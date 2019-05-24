×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Josh Mathews reveals if two legends will show up on Impact Wrestling again

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
586   //    24 May 2019, 07:24 IST

Josh Mathews kick-started this week's Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast
Josh Mathews kick-started this week's Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast

Tessa Blanchard was the special guest on the Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast this week and right before she answered her questions, Impact announcer Josh Mathews fielded a few questions from those that had called in. As many are aware, Josh Mathews is an important backstage figure for Impact Wrestling, which is why he addressed questions about the company in general.

I had a chance to ask Josh Mathews a couple of questions. I first asked him if the legendary 'Taskmaster' Kevin Sullivan, who was part of the Undead Realm segment featuring Rosemary, Su Yung, and Allie would be showing up for more segments down the line:

Well, it's a good question. It's funny when you said Kevin Sullivan, I thought you meant Kevin Sullivan, our Vice President, of post-production. In any event, I don't know, Rij. I think anything's possible. I know that The Taskmaster had a great experience. I know that he was treated very well. And he had a great night. I think if the creative calls for him to be a part of a future show, I'm sure he will jump at that opportunity.


I had a similar question about Sabu, who'd teamed up with Rob Van Dam at Impact Wrestling's special show on WrestleMania 35 weekend called United We Stand. While Rob Van Dam has stuck around in the company, Sabu's not been seen since the day:

This was Mathews' response:

Yes, I believe that you will see more of Sabu on Impact Wrestling. I don't want to spoil anything but I think that that you'll definitely get to see him more, if that is what you're looking for.

Be sure to catch Josh Mathews and the Impact Wrestling roster on Sony Entertainment Television every week and maybe you can see Kevin Sullivan and Sabu drop in once again.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Sabu Josh Mathews SK WWE Exclusive
Advertisement
SK Exclusive: Josh Mathews discusses the growth of Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling United We Stand- Best and Worst- RVD and Sabu return
RELATED STORY
Sami Callihan threatens to break a wrestling legend's legs (Impact Wrestling Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: RVD (Rob Van Dam) reveals why he returned to Impact Wrestling, talks ECW & more
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: In conversation with Impact Wrestling's Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Exclusive: Taya Valkyrie reveals how she's different from most other heels & more
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Unexpected face turn, Return after 6 years
RELATED STORY
Best & worst of Impact Wrestling- Another character killed off, champion destroyed in main event
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Big debut, Rosemary takes wrestler captive
RELATED STORY
Mahabali Shera confirms his Impact Wrestling signing, talks NXT, goals, & more! (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us