Exclusive: Josh Mathews reveals if two legends will show up on Impact Wrestling again

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 586 // 24 May 2019, 07:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Josh Mathews kick-started this week's Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast

Tessa Blanchard was the special guest on the Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast this week and right before she answered her questions, Impact announcer Josh Mathews fielded a few questions from those that had called in. As many are aware, Josh Mathews is an important backstage figure for Impact Wrestling, which is why he addressed questions about the company in general.

I had a chance to ask Josh Mathews a couple of questions. I first asked him if the legendary 'Taskmaster' Kevin Sullivan, who was part of the Undead Realm segment featuring Rosemary, Su Yung, and Allie would be showing up for more segments down the line:

Well, it's a good question. It's funny when you said Kevin Sullivan, I thought you meant Kevin Sullivan, our Vice President, of post-production. In any event, I don't know, Rij. I think anything's possible. I know that The Taskmaster had a great experience. I know that he was treated very well. And he had a great night. I think if the creative calls for him to be a part of a future show, I'm sure he will jump at that opportunity.

I had a similar question about Sabu, who'd teamed up with Rob Van Dam at Impact Wrestling's special show on WrestleMania 35 weekend called United We Stand. While Rob Van Dam has stuck around in the company, Sabu's not been seen since the day:

This was Mathews' response:

Yes, I believe that you will see more of Sabu on Impact Wrestling. I don't want to spoil anything but I think that that you'll definitely get to see him more, if that is what you're looking for.

Be sure to catch Josh Mathews and the Impact Wrestling roster on Sony Entertainment Television every week and maybe you can see Kevin Sullivan and Sabu drop in once again.