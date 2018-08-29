WWE Rumor Mill: Big match is planned for Kurt Angle upon his return?

Angle is currently training hard for his in-ring return

What's the story?

Earlier today it was reported by Ringside News, Kurt Angle is set to make his return from the vacation sooner rather than later that he took this past week on Raw. Fans can expect him to see before or at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was made General Manager of Raw by Vince McMahon just after the WrestleMania 34. Since then he has gone to become the best general manager in the history of the Raw brand.

Angle was dismissed of his duties this past week on Raw by Stephanie McMahon and she announced Baron Corbin as his temporary replacement. She told Kurt to take some time off from his job as he might be getting little tired.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite Audio reported earlier, a big match for Kurt Angle is in work. Also, he was at backstage this week at Raw to talk about his return that he'll make around the Hell in a Cell PPV to face-off none other than Baron Corbin himself.

Kurt training hard for an in-ring return is no secret and he's been taken off from T.V just because he could train himself and get in better shape. The initial idea for his comeback match is to make him go against Corbin. Also, this match makes sense after the weeks of rising tension between both superstars.

What's next?

Seeing Kurt in-action after a long time will be a feast for our eyes. Guessing all the heat that has been generated between Angle and Corbin was just an icing on the cake. And I guess, making this match happen at Hell in a Cell PPV will be a perfect spot for this match after seeing how WWE needs to sell out the HIAC arena and by making this match happen will result in doing so.

