Exclusive: A look at how Diamond Dallas Page decorates his home for Christmas (Photos)

Diamond Dallas Page

Hall Of Fame wrestler Diamond Dallas Page has been in the news a lot lately. Not only has his DDPY -- formerly known as DDP YOGA -- brand been successful on a global scale, but DDP has also popped up on recent episodes of All Elite Wrestling in high-profile spots. That is without factoring in the success of his 2019 book Positively Unstoppable: The Art Of Owning It, his work with the NFL Alumni Association, or per a recent Rock 100.5 radio station petition, the headline-grabbing rumors of him training Vince Neil for the upcoming summer 2020 Motley Crue reunion tour.

When visiting family for Thanksgiving 2019 in Georgia, I reached out to Diamond Dallas Page to see if I could get the scoop on what's coming up for him and his team in 2020. While DDP did not want to go into depth about exactly what he has planned for AEW or DDPY, he kindly invited me into his Atlanta home to experience how he celebrates the Christmas spirit.

"I've always been a big fan of Christmas," he began. Page added with a laugh: "My old friend Mick Foley has nothing on me when it comes to Christmas decorations."

So what is it that makes him love this time of year so much? "The holiday season, Christmas and all that, is my favorite time of year. Everybody's a little bit nicer. It gives everyone a chance to make a fresh start as they come into the New Year. Plus, it gives me the chance to decorate my house like this."

Does he have any New Year's resolutions planned for 2020? "I'm not big into New Year's resolutions, because -- as I talk about in my book from earlier this year, Positively Unstoppable: The Art Of Owning It -- I'm all about living life at 90 percent all year long." He continued after a pause: "But I can tell you that 2020 is going to be a big year for Diamond Dallas Page and DDPY. Lots of things going on right now. I have a great team, and when you're surrounded with great people, great things keep happening. Keep checking social media and you'll see what I mean."

Longtime followers of DDP may know that he takes Christmas very seriously. They may also know that he has rented out one of his homes, "The Accountability Crib" -- as seen in the award-winning The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake documentary -- to everyday people via AirBNB. But his full-time residence takes the concept of "holiday spirit" to a new level.

On December 1, 2019, I had the pleasure of visiting DDP in-person and got a full tour of where the 'Master Of The Diamond Cutter' passes his free time.