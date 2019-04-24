Exclusive: Al Snow on OVW, Mahabali Shera and exactly how Vince McMahon influences careers

Al Snow is now one of the world's most respected trainers

Al Snow may very well be one of wrestling's most recognisable characters, but the former Tag Team Champion, European Champion and Hardcore Champion is a man with many strings to his bow - and has have accomplished possibly almost as much in his years outside of WWE - taking over OVW, starting his own chain of wrestling schools and even starting his own clothing label.

In fact, Snow even recently released his own book, called Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow. So, what help might the former WWE man offer to current Superstars, and how does he look back on his in-ring career?

We caught up with the man himself.

Hi, Al. Thanks so much for joining me. If I'm right, you purchased Ohio Valley Wrestling last year. How's that changed in the year you've been there, and what can we expect from OVW going forward?

Yeah, I bought OVW from Danny Davis last year. It's been a whirlwind! As far as what has changed, I think I've really been trying to push and direct the talent to live up to their potential, really directing them and training them to be everything they could possibly be - and to that end, we've done a lot of big live events, live television broadcasts.

Last October, the first one of those we ever did live was our 1000th television episode, on October 10th. The only other television production that has that many consecutive episodes is WWE RAW, and SmackDown had their 1000th recently.

Since then, we've done several live television broadcasts and pay-per-views on Fite TV. We're going to do a tribute to the US Military at an army base on June 14th, live, and we're going to televise that on our broadcast television station here in Louisville, and we're going to do it live as a pay-per-view on Fite TV, and we're going to broadcast it on the armed forces network, American Forces Network, all around the world.

I'm trying to do a lot to expand the reach of television. We have a library of content that ranges from episode 57 to 1,028 and we have 100 monthly specials next month. May 11th will be our 100th monthly special that we do at the arena, so I've created a streaming network, with ovwwrestlingnetwork.com - and that's $4.99 a month, and we're creating other shows so it's not just our weekly or monthly shows, and you can get it anywhere in the world.

A lot of people thought the brand had died, but it's been going for nearly 30 years, so it's just about getting the name out there and growing it even further!

