Exclusive: Al Snow on what two pieces of advice he gives to all young wrestlers

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 8 // 24 Apr 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Al Snow is now one of the world's most respected trainers

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with legendary wrestler-turned-well-respected-trainer Al Snow about pretty much everything from his memories of teaming with Mick Foley, to running OVW and his very own Al Snow Wrestling Academy.

The former WWE Tag Team, Hardcore and European Champion, though, also opened up about the advice he gives to all young, aspiring wrestlers at his schools.

My advice to young wrestlers everywhere is the same - to every single one - and that is quite simply two pieces of advice.

If you truly want to do this, one, never fool yourself. You can lie to anyone - we all do, we all lie every day - but do not ever lie to yourself. If you truly want to do something, you will find a way. If you don't, you will find an excuse. When you are making more excuses than you are finding ways, you clearly don't want to do it.

The second piece of advice - invest time, money and effort in yourself. You're asking a promoter to invest time, money and effort in you, and you're certainly asking wrestling fans to invest time, money and effort when they're paying to see you.

What have YOU done to make yourself worthy of either of those investments? If the answer to that is, "Nothing," stay home. Do not ever treat this sport, do not ever treat this business, do not ever treat this art as a joke or a hobby. Either have a passion for what you want to do and treat this for what it is as a profession, or stay out of it. Do yourself a favour and buy a ticket.

You can read more about our exclusive interviews with Al Snow here and here.