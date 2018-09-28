Exclusive: Cody Rhodes and Will Ospreay to face off in the UK in huge match-up

This will be monumental

What's the story?

In huge news breaking from Fight Forever Wrestling, The American Nightmare Cody will take on The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay at their first ever show, Phenomena, on Thursday December 6th at Birmingham's Pryzm Nightclub.

Fight Forever had previously confirmed to Sportskeeda that they managed to get Cody Rhodes and Bruce Prichard on the show - and now Rhodes' opponent is set in stone too.

In case you missed it...

In a recent interview with our very own Daniel Wood, Fight Forever Wrestling confirmed how they managed to book Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes for the show despite having no previous experience in running a wrestling promotion.

We made initial contact with Brian Wittenstein (Cody & Brandi’s agent) prior to WrestleMania and met with him briefly at WrestleCon to discuss a potential deal. I think it really helped that we could state with confidence that Bruce & Conrad would be on the tour.

FFW's Simon and Jonathan Kay had previously managed to secure Bruce Prichard, which they also opened up about.

In terms of Bruce & Conrad it was as simple as making contact with Conrad via Twitter and putting forward a strong proposal. We met them both for breakfast in New Orleans over Wrestlemania weekend and got along really well. Everybody was happy to move forward and we had a contract over to them the following week to secure the deal.

The heart of the matter

Fight Forever Wrestling have confirmed to Sportskeeda that The American Nightmare Cody will take on The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay at their first ever show, with two of the biggest superstars in the world of wrestling confirmed to clash at the monumental event.

The match will take place on Thursday December 6th at Birmingham's Pryzm Nightclub at the show, named Phenomena. Other talents confirmed to appear are Zack Gibson, Jimmy Havoc, Flip Gordon and Joe Hendry.

What's next?

Well, the show! You can purchase tickets for Phenomena and all upcoming events over at fightforeverwrestling.com.

