Exclusive: Dolph Ziggler Discusses Dressing Up As The Undertaker, Wrestling The Revival & More

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 256 // 11 Oct 2018, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler caught up with us and spoke his mind

Dolph Ziggler was recently part of a teleconference where he addressed queries from journalists about his highly illustrious career. Ziggler was outspoken as always, weaving in and out of character, depending on the question.

I had a chance to ask him three questions, about his past, present and future. I have mentioned them here for your reading pleasure. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Last year, you imitated The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior and even Bayley during your run on SmackDown Live. Did you have fun with that side of your character?

Dolph Ziggler: No, not really. It was proving a point. I've had some ups and downs in my career, and like I said before, I'm always trying to do different things. I just wanted to prove a point to people, whether they respect their work, when it comes to WWE, they'll just follow whoever they have to follow without thinking for themselves.

So, I made it a point to play music and make fun of people who were all show and no go. And you guys went along with me, and ate it up and were so sad when they didn't get to see an entrance instead of the actual work that goes into the product.

Do you think your current theme song fits your character? With the record scratch and everything?

Dolph Ziggler: Yeah, it's fine. I don't know. I think it's funny that a record scratch makes people mad when you clearly know that there's clearly no record playing in the back. I mean only an idiot would think that a record is playing. But it's funny. I play that sound effect to let people know that I'm interrupting their normally scheduled program.

Of sitting back and laughing at whatever they're told. And letting them know that I'm not here to be applauded. I'm here to be the best.

Drew McIntyre and you had a great match with The Revival recently. What did you think of working with the guys?

Dolph Ziggler: I think The Revival are great. I know those guys are some old school guys. They work hard. They're the first ones in and the last ones out. And they love wrestling and they grew up on it. And they're constantly thinking of ways to be better.

One day, they're going to be tag team champions and one day they're going to be awesome. But until then, they're not using us as a stepping stone. We shut them down, but they gave us a hell of a run for our money. So I'm not someone who blindly says I support good guys and don't care about bad guys. Those guys who work hard will be the ones to ride our coattails to the top when we take over RAW completely.

Be sure to catch Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD.