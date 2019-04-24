Exclusive: Former WWE star Al Snow on what Vince McMahon can do for you, and what he can't

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 375 // 24 Apr 2019, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince doesn't hold all the cards...

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with legendary wrestler turned well-respected trainer Al Snow about pretty much everything from his memories of teaming with Mick Foley, to running OVW and his very own Al Snow Wrestling Academy.

The former WWE Tag Team, Hardcore and European Champion, though, also opened up about people who say WWE is pushing the wrong talents and not utilising others in the right way.

You've got to understand, everybody puts the responsibility and onus on Vince, everybody puts the responsibility on the writers, everybody puts the responsibility on WWE.

Let me explain real quickly, and I'll make this very short, how this works.

Once you walk through the curtain, there is absolutely nothing that anyone in the back can do to help you, and there is absolutely nothing that they can do to hinder you - and that is the God's honest truth.

Al Snow - the big dog?

Now, can they do things, have you win certain ways, have you portray certain characters....blah, blah, blah, blah, blah? Yeah! And can they make it more difficult for you? Certainly! But if you go in the ring and connect with the audience, there is nothing they can do to prevent that.

And the way that this works is, whatever you do as an artist and an athlete in the ring is what Vince then takes and exploits, and promotes. Vince does not, in and of himself, make you a star. He gives you a platform to make yourself a star, then he exploits it and promotes it.

The more that talent would understand that, the better off professional wrestling as a sport, business and art would be.

You can read more from our exclusive interviews with Al Snow here and here.