Exclusive: Kofi Kingston and The New Day reveal their honest thoughts on Daniel Bryan's new WWE Championship

We caught up with The New Day during their India visit

Ever since he unveiled it on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan's hemp title has been the subject of much controversy and discussion for the WWE Universe, because of its unique nature. This eco-friendly title is actually quite the accompaniment to his current persona as Champion, that of a preachy, holier-than-thou, Planet's Champion.

So, when his arch nemesis Kofi Kingston was in India with The New Day, I posed the question to them. What did they think of Daniel Bryan's new custom made Championship?

Kingston had this to say:

You know that's the thing too, man. So, we've been champion before and we shouldn't even complain about this but going through security and having to carry the title in your bag. It's so heavy. So heavy. Like your bag is noticeably heavy. You struggle to put it into the car. So, now with the hemp title, it's got to be the lightest thing in the world.

Kingston and Daniel Bryan waged a war in the final moments of the Elimination Chamber match, and will certainly tussle down the line, the way things seem to be lining up before WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston added the following:

Not for nothing, people may not agree with Daniel Bryan's message. But he did figure out something with this hemp title. It's like carrying an outfit. It's like carrying a shirt.

Xavier Woods had the following to say about the hemp title as well:

And the fact that the champion has a custom title. I've always been into that idea. As in, it shows the personality of the person who is champion. Sideplates are cool, but an entire championship...

I asked why the WWE Universe did not seem to be buying into Daniel Bryan's message of saving the planet. Big E chimed in:

That's a very good point. It's about the way the message is delivered though. That's the problem. Great message but he's delivering it in a bad way. His attitude. Real bad.

Xavier Woods closed the interview as only he can:

Bad Attitude Daniel Bryan. BADB.

