Exclusive: Legend and Hall of Famer describes state of current WWE product as 'overkill'

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
60   //    03 May 2019, 12:27 IST

Ted DiBiase did say there's a reason why Vince McMahon is a billionaire and we're not!
Ted DiBiase did say there's a reason why Vince McMahon is a billionaire and we're not!

I recently had the pleasure of talking to one of the most iconic people in WWE history, 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase who was visiting the UK to appear at the For The Love of Wrestling Convention.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed a broad range of topics with me including his current work as a minister, his 'rock star' behaviour in WWF leading him down a dark path, the rise of women's wrestling and the length of WrestleMania.

However, DiBiase Sr. also discussed how he thinks the WWE product now and is massively different to how it was when he was an active wrestler, and that it wasn't necessarily a good thing!

You’re at 'For the Love of Wrestling' with a lot of icons from your era of the business, I don’t know if you keep up with the product, or how much of it you see now, but how different do you really think WWE is now then it was when you were there?

Ted DiBiase: Personally I think it’s extremely different, I’ve had this conversation with a couple of people who are close to the industry, but at the end of the day Vince McMahon is the billionaire and we’re not.

But this business is built on what the fans think. And the fans will come to this event [For the Love of Wrestling Convention] and the fans who come to other events where we appear will often say it, you know, ‘wrestling’s not the same, there’s too much talk and not enough wrestling, and there’s not the quality of previous generations’.

I have to agree in some cases, because there’s six hours of television, of WWE wrestling on television a week. Even if it was all quality, even if it was the best you can put on, for me it’s too much, it’s overkill.


Do you agree with Ted DiBiase here, is WWE nowadays all-talk and not enough action? Is there simply too much wrestling on a weekly basis?

It's also worth noting that 'The Million Dollar Man' put over Vince McMahon as 'The Billion Dollar Man' stating there's a reason why the Chairman has as much money as he does.

You can see the full interview with 'The Million Dollar Man' here!

Tags:
Ted DiBiase Sr. Vince McMahon
