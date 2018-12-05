Exclusive: Matt Hardy speaks about RAW's 6-0 Survivor Series win, The Revival & more

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 187 // 05 Dec 2018, 20:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We caught up with Matt Hardy in India

If you missed the first half of my interview with Woken Matt Hardy from his India trip, do visit this link.

Hardy was not in character during this interview and therefore, it was a unique opportunity to get an insight behind the unique personality behind the outrageous superstar.

Hardy is not retired, as we'd all suspected and he's looking forward to making a comeback to the ring again. His mind is just as sharp as ever, so be certain to see his creativity in full flow upon his return. Here is a little glimpse of our conversation.

I loved the special feature on you and your brother that was created for the WWE Network. What was the whole process like to explore the darker aspect of your lives?

Hardy: I remember telling Jeff in 2013 or so. I said, 'If we ever tell our story, we should do it on a WWE platform. It is the biggest platform in our industry. Let's just make a pact with one another. Let's just hold it and tell it there.'

And when we did WWE 24, I know that Kevin Dunn, who's the head of TV saw some of it and said, 'This stuff's very heavy, very dark'.

And I was like I wanted it to be as realistic as possible. And truthful. Because there are a lot of people in life who go through this trouble. It's just different for every scenario. But a lot of people can find inspiration in this as well. Because it's never too late to change. It's never too late to get better.

As long as you believe in yourself to do the right thing. And so, I was very happy that they let it be as genuine as it truly was.

With so many great tag teams in the WWE right now, who are some of the tag teams that you think have a bright future?

Hardy: I love The Revival. I'm big fans of those guys. I wish we'd have got to work with them more, myself and Bray. But I think The Revival have a lot of potential. I hope they get to be utilised to the best of their potential.

Advertisement

I would have loved to have a long series. My brother got hurt. We were supposed to work a program with The Revival right before Jeff hurt his shoulder. He was out for a while. Then, we ended up going our separate ways. But, I like those guys a whole lot.

I like the Undisputed ERA guys in NXT. I've worked with them in Ring of Honor before, so I like them a lot.

But you know Tag Team wrestling is very important. And it has to be promoted as such. It has to be given a platform and a stage to be treated right.

I mean, when myself and Jeff and Edge and Christian and The Dudleyz were doing our thing, it became a drawing point for the show. People would tune in literally to see what the Tag Team Division was going to do with those crazy ladder matches, table matches and TLC matches. So, I was so happy with the importance of the Tag Team Division at the time.

When I started, Jeff and I, our dream was to one day become the WWE Tag Team Champion. So Tag Team wrestling will always hold a special place in my heart. And so, I love it when Tag Team wrestling is utilized to the best of its ability.

Did you watch Survivor Series and what did you think of RAW winning 6-0?

Hardy: I watched the last half of Survivor Series. I was travelling home. I have been doing a lot of these appearances in my time off. So, I got to see the end of it, after I travelled.

And wow. Raw had quite the showing. So hopefully, there'll be some sort of follow up which will explain why SmackDown was in the position it was. Or what's going to change. I'd imagine some sort of underlying story is going to come out of all of this. I guess considering I'm on RAW, hurrah! My team won. (Everyone laughs)

Be sure to catch Matt Hardy and other WWE superstars only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD, every week.

Advertisement