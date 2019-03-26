×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Sasha Banks reveals the incredible backstage reaction when Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
766   //    26 Mar 2019, 22:09 IST

We caught up with 'The Boss' for an exclusive interview
We caught up with 'The Boss' for an exclusive interview

Only minutes after it was announced that the women would be main eventing WrestleMania 35, WWE set up a media call with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks. The Boss was a delight to speak to and she could not be more excited about WrestleMania!

It was announced not long ago, that Sasha Banks and her partner, Bayley, would be part of a multi-team affair at WrestleMania. The news had not broken when I spoke to Banks.

We chatted about all things WWE during the course of this interview...

You worked with The IIconics during a recent episode of SmackDown Live. What was the experience like?

Banks: They're awesome. They're cheaters. But I'll give credit where it's due. They beat us. They pinned me by cheating but they're great talents and I think they need to be used more. So, we're excited to work with them in the future. It was great working with them. And I hope we do it more often.

One of my favourite videos on YouTube is you and Vickie Guerrero talking about Eddie Guerrero. What was the whole experience like for you?

Banks: Vickie has been nothing but amazing to me. She actually gave me a pair of Eddie Guerrero's tights. She has no idea what that means to me. I hope to make Eddie Guerrero's name proud. I'm not related to them but he had just the biggest impact on my life. Just the biggest.

A lot of people haven't seen an Eddie Guerrero match. When I talk about it, they go back and watch. I want everyone to know how amazing Eddie Guerrero was to me. How much influence he had on my career.

What was the atmosphere like backstage when Roman Reigns returned?

Banks: Everyone's so happy. I missed him so much. He has been nothing but amazing to me. He's taught me so much and I'm so happy he's back. When he made the announcement, I know everybody went to Gorilla. And they went to Gorilla again when he came back because they were so happy he's here.

Advertisement

He's really important to the WWE Universe. I'm happy that he is back and healthy.

Be sure to catch Sasha Banks on WWE RAW every week only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3. This April, catch her at WrestleMania as well.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Sasha Banks SK WWE Exclusive
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Exclusive: Bayley reveals her funny relationship with Roman Reigns backstage & more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax reveals incredible backstage reaction to Roman Reigns' WWE return
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Sasha Banks Is Good Friends With And 2 She Probably Doesn't Like
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage news about the decision to bring back Roman Reigns early
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE unsure about Roman Reigns' future reaction as a babyface
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars you won't believe are good friends with Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns returned to RAW before WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars Sasha Banks has danced with in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns unexpectedly removed from next week's WWE RAW?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW with an emotional announcement
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us