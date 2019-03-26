Exclusive: Sasha Banks reveals the incredible backstage reaction when Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW

We caught up with 'The Boss' for an exclusive interview

Only minutes after it was announced that the women would be main eventing WrestleMania 35, WWE set up a media call with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks. The Boss was a delight to speak to and she could not be more excited about WrestleMania!

It was announced not long ago, that Sasha Banks and her partner, Bayley, would be part of a multi-team affair at WrestleMania. The news had not broken when I spoke to Banks.

We chatted about all things WWE during the course of this interview...

You worked with The IIconics during a recent episode of SmackDown Live. What was the experience like?

Banks: They're awesome. They're cheaters. But I'll give credit where it's due. They beat us. They pinned me by cheating but they're great talents and I think they need to be used more. So, we're excited to work with them in the future. It was great working with them. And I hope we do it more often.

One of my favourite videos on YouTube is you and Vickie Guerrero talking about Eddie Guerrero. What was the whole experience like for you?

Banks: Vickie has been nothing but amazing to me. She actually gave me a pair of Eddie Guerrero's tights. She has no idea what that means to me. I hope to make Eddie Guerrero's name proud. I'm not related to them but he had just the biggest impact on my life. Just the biggest.

A lot of people haven't seen an Eddie Guerrero match. When I talk about it, they go back and watch. I want everyone to know how amazing Eddie Guerrero was to me. How much influence he had on my career.

What was the atmosphere like backstage when Roman Reigns returned?

Banks: Everyone's so happy. I missed him so much. He has been nothing but amazing to me. He's taught me so much and I'm so happy he's back. When he made the announcement, I know everybody went to Gorilla. And they went to Gorilla again when he came back because they were so happy he's here.

He's really important to the WWE Universe. I'm happy that he is back and healthy.

