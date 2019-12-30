Exclusive: The Miz reveals his all-time favorite WWE entrance theme

WWE’s Most Must-See superstar, The Miz, has revealed his favorite Superstar entrance themes of all-time.

Right from the Jimmy Hart era through to the Jim Johnston days to the present day, entrance themes have played a big part in WWE’s production.

Such is the theatre of the modern-day product that a star or a group's entrance music has become a key moment, with even the company concerned as to whether it draws thunderous cheers or a less-than-positive response from the WWE Universe.

With so many classics down the years, the undeniable glass-breaking entrance music of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, or the first lines of The Rock’s unmistakable theme, some of these pieces are etched in the memory of fans.

But what about the superstars themselves? Many wrestlers have spoken about an attachment or fondness to their own entrance music in the past, but what of their opinion about their colleagues' introductory music?

I was lucky enough to speak with one of WWE’s biggest stars on this very topic as I spoke to The Miz, who himself has used the same entrance track for many years, making it synonymous with the former Intercontinental champion.

Pressed on choosing his favorite ever themes, he plucked a few catchy names from the Attitude era, along with a couple of recent ones, that are still stuck in his mind, saying:

"Iconic themes? I'd say these are the ones I love; I loved The Brood. I think everyone remembers that entrance and I think that entrance was just awesome. The New Age Outlaws was a fun one for me, but if we're talking about nowadays, I think the Hardys have a great entrance. Shinsuke Nakamura's old music was fantastic and I'm sad that he [changed] it."

Thanks, as ever, goes to WWE for arranging the chat with The Miz – don’t forget, UK audiences can catch The A-Lister and all the other WWE Superstars on BT Sport from the New Year.