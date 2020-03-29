Exclusive: "Under The Black Hat" author Jim Ross on his new book, his hit podcast, AEW's success & more

The legendary broadcaster spoke with Sportskeeda about his past, present and future.

Find out exactly how and when Jim Ross signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Ross / Photo courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

If you were a fan of professional wrestling anytime within the last 40+ years, then you undoubtedly know who Jim Ross is. Not only has Ross been on-camera on a weekly basis for almost all of the world's top wrestling companies for decades - many millions of people believe that Ross is indeed the greatest wrestling announcer of all time - but he was also responsible for signing some of the all-time top money-earners within the business.

To name a few of the legends who Ross signed and/or helped develop, that list includes Chris Jericho, “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Batista, Mick Foley, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Edge, The Hardys and Kurt Angle.

But there is plenty more to Jim Ross’ life and accomplishments than his current work with AEW as lead announcer and a senior adviser. Notably, the Norman, Oklahoma resident has the acclaimed J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q brand of products, which include barbecue sauces, jerkys and seasonings.

Each week he hosts the Grilling JR podcast alongside Conrad Thompson, and as of this week, Ross becomes a published author yet again via the new Simon & Schuster titled Under The Black Hat: My Life In the WWE & Beyond; Under The Black Hat was co-written with Paul O'Brien and has already hit #1 on a variety of sales lists although only available on pre-order.

On March 25, 2020, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jim Ross for the third time. He kindly took the time to speak with me for more than a half-hour despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Not only does JR never hide from answering a question, but his responses are always honest, interesting and thought-provoking. They also, more often than not, include your name, which makes you feel important and valued as an interviewer. In turn, he provides one of the best interview experiences one could ever experience as an interviewer.

The full interview with Jim Ross is embedded below for your listening pleasure and is set to appear on a future edition of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, while a few minutes of the conversation has been transcribed for Sportskeeda.

From listening at length, expect to learn a lot about JR's productivity, goals, gratitude, relationships and future projects.

More on Jim Ross, AEW and Under The Black Hat can be found online at www.jrsbbq.com.

On how and when he came into the AEW fold:

Jim Ross: Somewhere in 2018 we talked. Alex Marvez introduced Tony [Khan] to me in Long Beach, California during the New Japan double-header weekend. At that time I realized Tony was extremely intelligent, that he had an amazing recall for pro-wrestling. He was quoting things I said, I did and all this stuff. So you knew he was more than just a casual fan...

We started talking about a wrestling company... I'd talked to a lot of guys over my career that were going to start a wrestling company, they'd be a part of it, blah blah blah. I don't think any of them ever materialized. But nonetheless, they also didn't have the financial backing of these guys. So that was a nice thing. We talked about the business in general. Somewhere in that Long Beach area was when I started thinking more about "this Tony Khan guy" and if he was going to be able to do what he says he wants to do

In January, maybe December of '19, we started having more serious conversations with Tony and my agent Barry Bloom, who also represents [Chris] Jericho and Kenny Omega. Barry had skin in the game in that regard. So Barry negotiated a deal for me, a three-year deal, around the first of 2019.

My [WWE] deal ended before WrestleMania... I said I was going to be leaving, [Vince McMahon said] "I don't want you to leave, etc etc. I really want you to work WrestleMania." But he never mentioned it to me. I said, "Well, the people who did your last contract should've been smarter to end it after WrestleMania, you never do that." He agreed.

I'd said, "You're not using me, I could make more money and be used. It's a win/win, Vince. I'm back on the road, I'm working, I've got something to do. I've got a destination, I can build my self-esteem back up. I'd lost the greatest thing in my life in my wife Jan. So why not?" He still wanted me to stay and nonetheless that's kind of where that happened.

But the day after my contract ended, I signed my deal [with AEW]. Within 24 hours of my contract I had a new contract signed, sealed, delivered and I was on the payroll for AEW. No regrets. The best move I've made in my career since signing with Vince in '93.