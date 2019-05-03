Exclusive: WWE Hall of Famer says people were exhausted for first-ever female WrestleMania main event

Ted DiBiase shares his thoughts on the first ever female WrestleMania main event!

I recently had the pleasure of talking to one of the most iconic people in WWE history, 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase who was visiting the UK to appear at the For The Love of Wrestling Convention.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed a broad range of topics with me including his current work as a minister, his 'rock star' behaviour in WWF leading him down a dark path, the state of WWE today and the length of WrestleMania.

However, DiBiase Sr. also discussed the rise of women's wrestling and in particular the recent main event of WrestleMania between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, the first ever female match to main event the show

Speaking of the WrestleMania main event what are your thoughts on the rise of women’s wrestling with Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair making history, do you think this couldn’t have come soon enough?

Ted DiBiase: “Obviously yes! I don’t watch a lot anymore, wrestling was a part of my life, a very big part of my life, but I’m doing other things now. But I will say this – the girls, the girls brought it, it’s gotten so much better than it was.

I don’t know if people will remember this, but not only was my father [a wrestler], so was my mother. My mother wrestled with Moolah and all of those women, and girl wrestling back then was more like what you see guys do and that’s what the girls are doing now, and in some cases they’re doing it better than the guys! So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having the girls in the main event

Ted DiBiase did go on to say that he thought WrestleMania was too long and that the main event suffered as a result

Ted DiBiase: "But, by the time you get to the girl’s main event it’s like, this year, the people were exhausted, and I wasn’t even there. I’m just going on what I’ve heard from fans who were there!"

