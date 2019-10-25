Exclusive: Zakk Wylde on 'Pride And Glory,' The Ultimate Warrior & 'Papa' Chris Jericho

Before there was Black Label Society, there was Pride & Glory. Known at the time as a Zakk Wylde side project -- during his off-time from being Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist -- Pride & Glory and its debut self-titled record would lead to what "Berzerkers" worldwide now known as Black Label Society. Pride & Glory was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo album, Book Of Shadows, in 1996.

25 years later, 1994's self-titled Pride & Glory album is now available as a picture disc. The reissue also notably contains five new bonus tracks via a download card, including "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover), "Torn And Tattered," "In My Time of Dyin'" (Led Zeppelin cover), "The Hammer & The Nail," and "Come Together" (The Beatles cover).

While speaking with Zakk Wylde by phone on October 23, 2019, as Wylde is regularly referenced in interviews by current AEW champion Chris Jericho, I was able to fit in a few sports and wrestling-related questions to the New Jersey native. Those questions have been transcribed below, exclusively for Sportskeeda, while the full audio will be heard on a future edition of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast.

On if the rumors are true that he is a big fan of The Ultimate Warrior:

Zakk Wylde: Yeah, totally, man.

On whether he's fine with it being out there he's a big Ultimate Warrior fan as leaked by Chris Jericho on a recent podcast:

Zakk Wylde: Yeah, without a doubt, man. Love the Warrior. But I mean, Papa Jericho... And I'm a Jerichoholic as well. (laughs)

On whether he'd ever do a theme song for an AEW star like Chris Jericho:

Zakk Wylde: Yeah, without a doubt. If Father Chris asked me, like "Hey Zakky, I need you to write some riffs or whatever." Yeah, why not?

On whether he likes any sports besides wrestling:

Zakk Wylde: Yeah, I'm a huge baseball fan. I love the [New York] Yankees and watch my daughter's beloved [Los Angeles] Dodgers, so we can both be miserable and watch the World Series. I still watch it even though my team's not in it, you know what I mean? Just because I'm a fan of the sport.