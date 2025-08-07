  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Austin Theory
  • Explained: Why has WWE removed Austin Theory from the active roster?

Explained: Why has WWE removed Austin Theory from the active roster?

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:52 GMT
Austin Theory backstage on RAW [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Austin Theory backstage on RAW [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is undoubtedly one of the most talented in-ring stars in the professional wrestling industry today. The star was once dubbed as the future of the company and has managed to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 38 as well.

Ad

While Theory is an incredible talent, he hasn’t been getting a lot of opportunities in the company lately. His tag team with Grayson Waller was quietly split, and fans have been wondering why the star has been taken off TV. The WWE Universe has been rallying behind the 28-year-old, wanting the company to bring him back and give him the opportunities he deserves.

However, a recent update has left the fans disappointed. As per a recent report from PWInsider, the star has been taken off the list of active superstars on the roster internally, which has left the fans talking. Millions around the world have been wondering if Theory will be released by the company very soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

This might not be the case. Twitter user Cory explained that WWE takes stars from the internal roster list when they are unable to be on the road. Austin Theory is seemingly dealing with a legitimate injury, which might be the reason WWE made the backstage move. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star once he returns.

Wrestling veteran addressed Austin Theory’s booking in WWE

Austin Theory has not been on TV over the past few weeks. However, even before that, the star was not getting a lot of opportunities. In case he was featured on TV, he was booked in squash matches, leaving fans wondering if Triple H was punishing Theory for being Vince McMahon’s favorite.

Ad

Bill Apter addressed this recently, stating that Triple H and the rest of the creative team might have a good reason for this, and that this likely doesn't have anything to do with the former chairman.

"It just amazes me, this guy is so very talented. They should be using him much stronger than they are right now. Do I think it's because he was pushed by Vince McMahon? My answer is: Unequivocally no. Something else must be going on here. Triple H and his team know good talent when they see it... For some reason, Theory is not being used in the way he should be used. He's a real good talent, but the WWE machine usually has a good reason that we just don't know about, yet. I'm going to dig into my sources and see if I can find out what's going on."
Ad
youtube-cover

While Austin Theory is seemingly out of action lately, it will be interesting to see when he returns to TV and how the company uses him following his comeback.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications