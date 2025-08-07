Explained: Why has WWE removed Austin Theory from the active roster?

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is undoubtedly one of the most talented in-ring stars in the professional wrestling industry today. The star was once dubbed as the future of the company and has managed to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 38 as well.While Theory is an incredible talent, he hasn’t been getting a lot of opportunities in the company lately. His tag team with Grayson Waller was quietly split, and fans have been wondering why the star has been taken off TV. The WWE Universe has been rallying behind the 28-year-old, wanting the company to bring him back and give him the opportunities he deserves.However, a recent update has left the fans disappointed. As per a recent report from PWInsider, the star has been taken off the list of active superstars on the roster internally, which has left the fans talking. Millions around the world have been wondering if Theory will be released by the company very soon.This might not be the case. Twitter user Cory explained that WWE takes stars from the internal roster list when they are unable to be on the road. Austin Theory is seemingly dealing with a legitimate injury, which might be the reason WWE made the backstage move. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star once he returns.Wrestling veteran addressed Austin Theory’s booking in WWEAustin Theory has not been on TV over the past few weeks. However, even before that, the star was not getting a lot of opportunities. In case he was featured on TV, he was booked in squash matches, leaving fans wondering if Triple H was punishing Theory for being Vince McMahon’s favorite.Bill Apter addressed this recently, stating that Triple H and the rest of the creative team might have a good reason for this, and that this likely doesn't have anything to do with the former chairman.&quot;It just amazes me, this guy is so very talented. They should be using him much stronger than they are right now. Do I think it's because he was pushed by Vince McMahon? My answer is: Unequivocally no. Something else must be going on here. Triple H and his team know good talent when they see it... For some reason, Theory is not being used in the way he should be used. He's a real good talent, but the WWE machine usually has a good reason that we just don't know about, yet. I'm going to dig into my sources and see if I can find out what's going on.&quot;While Austin Theory is seemingly out of action lately, it will be interesting to see when he returns to TV and how the company uses him following his comeback.