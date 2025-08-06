Heartbreaking update on Austin Theory; removed from WWE's active roster - Reports

A heartbreaking update has emerged regarding Austin Theory following the WWE Superstar's recent split from Grayson Waller. As per a recent report, the former United States Champion has been removed from the company's active roster.Theory had been involved in an alliance with Grayson Waller over the last couple of years. However, the duo was split a few weeks back, with Waller noting that he's done with the former United States Champion. He has not even made an appearance on TV programming during this time, with reports stating that he's dealing with an injury.Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided an update on Austin Theory, noting that the superstar has been removed from WWE's active roster amid his absence.It should be noted that stars are removed from the internal active roster when they are unavailable for booking on TV programming, and it does not mean that they are no longer a part of the company. Also, Fightful Select has reported that Theory isn't off the roster completely, and is listed with the other injured talents.Austin Theory recently received praise from two-time WWE Champion CM PunkAustin Theory was touted as the next big thing a couple of years ago. However, the 28-year-old has not featured as prominently as before on TV programming. Nonetheless, he and Grayson Waller were involved in a brief program with CM Punk a few months ago, following which The Best in the World praised the two:&quot;I rubbed elbows with Waller and Theory post-RAW a couple of weeks ago, and it's just like...two dudes who just get it. You know what I mean?&quot; said Punk.Austin Theory looked set to become a main event-caliber star in WWE after his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, his momentum has halted significantly in the last couple of years. The 28-year-old was put in a tag team storyline with Grayson Waller, which dragged on for nearly two years. The two finally separated a few weeks back when Waller revealed that he's done with Theory and aligned with The New Day.