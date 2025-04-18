CM Punk lavishes praise on former tag team champions; claims they "just get it"

CM Punk is a seasoned veteran in the WWE locker room. With decades of experience under his belt, he knows the ins and outs of the pro wrestling business. Recently, he lavished praise on two former tag team champions.

The former tag champions in question are Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The duo, known as A-Town Down Under, held the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2024. Now, they ply their craft on RAW, where they had a run-in with CM Punk.

The run-in took place following a recent episode of RAW, where CM Punk helped comedian Bert Kreischer against the duo. Referencing the same on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Second City Saint had high praise for both superstars, claiming they "get it."

"I rubbed elbows with Waller and Theory post-RAW a couple of weeks ago, and it's just like...two dudes who just get it. You know what I mean?" said Punk. [From 10:44 - 10:60]

Theory and Waller, despite eliciting a ton of boos and jeers from the WWE Universe, are undeniably two incredibly talented superstars. To receive such praise from The Best in the World is indicative of that.

CM Punk recently claimed that Rhea Ripley is a "main event" level talent

CM Punk had a lot of great things to say about several WWE Superstars on The Ringer Wrestling Show. A-Town Down Under aside, The Voice of the Voiceless also gave a shoutout to Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator, much like Punk, has a huge match ahead of her at WrestleMania 41. She will be facing the likes of Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

In fact, said match is one that Punk believes should've been in the main event. The 46-year-old claimed that the world title match should've closed the show instead of his own bout and even added that Ripley is on top of the list of superstars who are "WrestleMania main-eventers."

Taking a look at her resume, there can be no denying his words. That being said, at the age of 28, Rhea Ripley still has plenty of time to main event The Show of Shows. Now, though, it's Punk's turn.

