CM Punk says 28-year-old female RAW star should be a WrestleMania main eventer

CM Punk believes that a 28-year-old female RAW star deserves to main event WrestleMania. He explained why it was a precarious position for Triple H to be in and what he would have done.

For the first time in his career, CM Punk will finally be able to call himself a WrestleMania main-eventer. On Saturday, April 19, he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a star-powered Triple Threat match.

However, if CM Punk were in Triple H's shoes, he would opt to have the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania 41. He elaborated, stating that the 28-year-old Rhea Ripley has "WrestleMania main-eventer" written all over her:

"If I was in Triple H's spot, I would gravitate towards that [the Women's World Title match headlining WrestleMania], but then I also see...my reasoning for that is, when is Iyo [Sky] going to get another chance? Bianca [Belair] has done it already, it would be great if she gets to do it again. Rhea [Ripley] hasn't done it. You look at people and say, 'WrestleMania main-eventer', Rhea is on top of the list." (6:00-6:25)

CM Punk hilariously referenced Rhea Ripley on RAW in January

On the RAW on Netflix premiere, CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. While they would clash with the opposite result a couple of months later, Punk made a hilarious comment on the second episode of RAW on Netflix, referencing Rhea Ripley.

There have been video montages showing CM Punk's hilarious reaction whenever Seth Rollins interrupted him. Just a week after defeating Rollins on the January 13th episode of RAW, Punk was interrupted by his arch nemesis once again.

Although Rollins' music played over what Punk said, he was still heard audibly asking, "Why can't it be Rhea Ripley interrupting me?".

That moment caught people off guard, and it circulated on social media, especially X/Twitter. It further highlights Punk's relationship with not only Rhea Ripley but several of the younger superstars in the WWE locker room, such as Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Iyo Sky, and others.

His role as a mentor to superstars has seemingly bolstered his status backstage in the relatively new WWE regime, with President Nick Khan stating that Punk is anything but a "cancer". The "cancer" comment was a reference to what Punk was called following the highly controversial backstage brawl after AEW ALL OUT 2022.

