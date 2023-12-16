Exploring 3 reasons why AJ Styles attacked LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his long-awaited comeback to the blue brand. However, his actions surprised fans as, upon his return, he not only attacked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline while aligning with Randy Orton and LA Knight but also concluded the show by attacking the Megastar.

This surprising turn at the end of the show has led many fans to believe that The Phenomenal One might have turned heel in the company now.

With that said, let's discuss three possible reasons why AJ Styles attacked LA Knight upon his return.

#3. AJ Styles attacked LA Knight due to the latter being his replacement after injury

One potential reason why AJ Styles attacked LA Knight could be connected to the aftermath of his injury from The Bloodline. Initially, Styles and John Cena were expected to team up against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, due to the former WWE Champion being injured, LA Knight stepped in for the tag match, eventually leading to a bout between Roman Reigns and the Megastar at Crown Jewel this year.

In next week's episode of SmackDown, which is already taped by the Stamford-based company, AJ Styles will reveal the same reason behind his possible heel turn, stating Knight "walked over his dead body."

#2. To delay Reigns vs. Styles showdown

Another potential reason behind the attack could be to delay the anticipated showdown between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. With the 2024 Royal Rumble approaching, Randy Orton is likely to emerge as the star who will face Reigns in the premium live event.

To postpone the angle between Styles and Reigns, the company might have chosen this potential direction for The Phenomenal One, with a feud against the former Million Dollar Champion at Royal Rumble next year.

However, after gaining momentum in this feud, The O.C.'s leader will eventually challenge The Bloodline's leader, with the ideal location being Elimination Chamber 2024.

#1. To turn AJ Styles heel

The last time AJ Styles was on television, he portrayed a babyface character in the storyline. However, the Stamford-based company might be planning to turn Styles into a ruthless character upon his comeback. One of the most plausible ways to turn The Phenomenal One into a villainous character is by having him attack the top babyface stars in the company right now.

Therefore, it is possible that the former WWE Champion's attack on LA Knight is a strategic move to turn him into a heel, ultimately preparing a ruthless AJ Styles for a future challenge against Roman Reigns down the road.

Do you want to see AJ Styles dominate WWE as a heel? Sound off in the comments section below!

