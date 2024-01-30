Exploring 4 reasons why Malakai Black must consider returning to WWE

Aleister Black was one of WWE NXT's greatest superstars. He went on to become a main roster performer to whom many fans immediately gravitated thanks to his exciting in-ring style and unique gimmick.

Unfortunately, he was released by WWE in 2021 after many stop-and-start pushes at the hands of Vince McMahon. Shortly after that, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he became known as Malakai Black. He remains with the company to this day, and there is speculation that he has several years left on his contract.

Still, the rumor mill started swirling regarding his future. It was reported that both he and Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy, are likely to go to World Wrestling Entertainment as soon as they are free of their AEW contracts.

While it remains to be seen how accurate that is, the former Aleister Black should arguably return to World Wrestling Entertainment as soon as he's legally clear to do so. This article will look at a handful of key reasons why a move like that is necessary.

Below are four reasons why Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, must consider returning to WWE.

#4. His run in AEW has been extremely disappointing

Many fans hoped that after Vince McMahon released Aleister Black from his WWE contract, he would find great success elsewhere. When he joined All Elite Wrestling, there were expectations of him rapidly ascending and climbing the ranks of the second-largest wrestling promotion in the United States.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. While he did form House of Black alongside Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart, he never quite received the push many WWE fans expected. If anything, the opposite is true. He hasn't had a singles match in AEW in a year and a half. He's constantly hidden away in tag team matches.

Given how disappointing and uneventful his run in All Elite Wrestling has been, a return to World Wrestling Entertainment has to seem appealing. His booking would almost certainly improve in a Triple H-led promotion as opposed to the Tony Khan-ran AEW.

#3. WWE's business has been on fire

All Elite Wrestling is the second-largest wrestling promotion in the United States, but they are a fairly distant second. Despite being WWE's biggest competition in terms of the talent market, the business done by the two promotions is night and day.

SmackDown typically does around two million more viewers than Rampage every Friday night. While the WWE Royal Rumble had 48,000 fans in attendance, AEW Collision only featured two thousand or so audience members.

World Wrestling Entertainment business in general is better than it has been in over two decades. There is no better time to jump back on the Sports Entertainment titan's wagon than now. Black would be wise to head to the company as soon as possible to enjoy the boom period the promotion is experiencing.

#2. He could work with Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Aleister Black has a stable called The House Of Black in All Elite Wrestling. The group includes real friends and talented performers, but ultimately, his bond with the members can't quite compare to his bond with a WWE star.

Zelina Vega is one of WWE's most talented female performers. She also happens to be Black's wife. The pair had been dating for quite some time before getting married and had even worked opposite each other in World Wrestling Entertainment on more than one occasion.

Black would likely be motivated to return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut so he can work with his wife. Not only might they work together on-screen, but the two could travel together, which ultimately means more family time. Given how much wrestlers travel, this could be a game-changer for him personally.

#1. Malakai Black was booked best under Triple H in NXT

Triple H on SmackDown

The most obvious reason why Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black, should return to WWE is the man in charge. Vince McMahon is no longer the one running the company. This means, in theory, his booking would almost certainly be better.

Not only would he not have the anchor of Vince's booking around his neck, but an argument could be made that Black was best booked as a member of the NXT brand. That means his best booking came courtesy of a Triple H-led team.

Black should return to WWE as soon as he's contractually able to do so because The Game understands the Aleister Black character better than anybody else has. Tony and Vince both failed where Triple H succeeded. A return under The Game's vision could be huge for Black's career.

