Exploring the potential meaning of Solo Sikoa’s MFT reference on SmackDown

During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made a dapper entrance backstage where he was involved in a segment with Paul Heyman and Tama Tonga. During this conversation, The Enforcer officially introduced Haku's son to The Special Counsel and stated that Tonga is the newest member of The Bloodline.

Before embracing the 41-year-old star, Solo Sikoa mentioned Tonga as his MFT. The use of the word MFT confused many fans regarding the meaning of the same. However, fans on Twitter/X speculated on the meaning of Solo Sikoa's use of the word MFT. Most were of the impression it could stand for "My Family Tree."

The Enforcer of The Bloodline could very well be trying to inform Heyman, and the WWE Universe, that Tama Tonga was also part of their Bloodline and hence Solo recruited him as the newest member of the Samoan faction.

It is important to note that there has been no such confirmation by the company itself regarding the use of the term MFT by Sikoa. However, 'My Family Tree' seems to be making the most sense due to the blood connection of the Samoans and Tama Tonga.

Also, this isn't the first time when the company has mentioned the Samoan family tree. Back during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The Rock also mentioned the family tree of the Samoan family.

