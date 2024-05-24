Exploring recent revelation about Uncle Howdy's identity in WWE

Uncle Howdy has been making wrestling headlines recently as the identity behind the character remains shrouded in mystery. A recent Twitch stream only added fuel to the fire as fans were left with several unanswered questions. The stream concluded with a close-up of a face featuring a mysterious smile, leading many to believe that it was directly linked to the true identity of the mysterious character.

Fans took their time to match the smiles of some of the rumored stars with the one on the Twitch stream and concluded that the mysterious figure could be Bo Dallas. Those online also noted numerous similarities between Bo Dallas's smile and the one featured in the stream.

Additionally, some fans compared the smile to that of NXT star Joe Gacy, who is currently absent from WWE programming.

Expand Tweet

For those who might not know, Gacy is also rumored to be part of Uncle Howdy's Wyatt 6 faction, adding to the belief about his involvement in Uncle Howdy's comeback story. Beyond Gacy, other names like Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan are also rumored to be part of this faction.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the coming weeks and when the masked man will finally make his return to WWE.

What are some other hints of Bo Dallas being Uncle Howdy?

Not only did fans recently spot similarities between Bo Dallas and the cryptic Howdy video, but WWE has also dropped several more hints suggesting Dallas is Howdy's real identity. One such hint appeared during an episode of WWE SmackDown. A new QR code emerged, revealing the date April 7, 2014.

Fans quickly discovered that on this date, WWE had uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel featuring Bo Dallas and his inspirational message.

We were also taken back to a time post-WrestleMania 30 when The Wyatt Family competed against John Cena, Sheamus, and Big E. This has led many to believe that Bo Dallas may have something to do with the Uncle Howdy character.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the return of Uncle Howdy. However, it is still unclear when WWE will reintroduce the star.