Extreme Rules 2018: 5 most shocking decisions

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.23K // 16 Jul 2018, 14:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lashley and Reigns in action.

The recently concluded Extreme Rules took place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The tenth event under the chronology had a stacked up match card with twelve matches, including two in the preshow.

The night saw multiple title changes, some shocking and some not so much. While The B-Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Championship, AJ Styles successfully retained his WWE Title against Rusev.

Fans also witnessed some jaw-dropping moments with the return of Randy Orton as a heel, and Kevin Owens getting dropped off from the steel cage onto the announcer's table at the hands of Braun Strowman.

With another successful event with its share of ups and downs, here are five such shocking decisions from the show.

Honorable Mention: Team Hell No not winning the gold - Kane and Daniel Bryan reunited in the form of Team Hell No and challenged The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag-team championship. Harper and Rowan attacked the babyfaces backstage before the match even began. While there could have been a different finish to the contest with The Miz costing Daniel Bryan the opportunity, thus rekindling the rivalry between the two, Bryan and Kane losing clean comes as a big surprise.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 IC Title match main-eventing the show

Ziggler and Rollins closed the show.

In the absence of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship, fans were expecting the WWE Championship match to headline the event and close the show. There were even rumors about Lashley and Reigns to main-event the night. But WWE swerved the fans with the 30-minute Iron Man Match between Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler headlining the show.

While the two superstars didn't disappoint and put on an enthralling encounter, the decision of putting the IC title match going after WWE Championship match demeans the latter and the title holder in AJ Styles. It also validated WWE's preference of RAW over Smackdown Live as the flagship show. The officials continue to make the red brand superior with a mid-card title getting more importance than the prized WWE title.