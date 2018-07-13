Extreme Rules 2018: Predictions for the outcome of every match on the pay per view

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.58K // 13 Jul 2018, 22:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Let's hope the show ends this way only.

In just two days, WWE will present its 10th Annual Extreme Rules event from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Officially titled as the Night when WWE goes Extreme, this pay per view has produced some of the most violent and extreme wrestling matches ever since its inception back in 2009.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

However, this year's event feels more like a regular pay per view event than an event like Extreme Rules. Out of the 11 matches scheduled for the event so far, only 5 of them have a special stipulation and neither of those five matches includes the top-billed matches from either brand. To make the matters worse, one of the stipulations is a man in a shark cage match.

Anyway, all main roster titles are on the line for this pay per view, while Reigns and Lashley will fight in the clash of the big men. With WWE more concerned about the storylines they will present in the next month, it will be interesting to see how all these matches play out this Sunday. Here are the predictions for all the matches on Extreme Rules card.

The New Day vs Sanity (Tables Match)

It's time for In-Sanity

Ok, why did Sanity lose their first two televised match on Smackdown Live? I mean, the trio are proven entertainers who are well over with the crowd as well, despite being villainous, and deserved a big push after their arrival on the main roster.

This match is surprisingly on the pre-show. This match could have easily replaced the Corbin vs Balor match, which is a bland singles affair. The crowd would be more vested in this match because of the tables stipulation.

About this match, this match has all the ingredients to steal the show(well, pre-show) if given 10-12 minutes. The New Day is still very popular, as evident from the reaction it got on SmackDown Live, but it is time for Sanity to finally get their first main roster win. They need momentum ahead of their rumored clash with Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam, and it starts this Sunday.

Prediction: Sanity wins