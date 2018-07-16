Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Extreme Rules 2018 SmackDown Live Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers vs Team Hell No winners, video highlights, and analysis

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
290   //    16 Jul 2018, 07:04 IST

Team Hell No vs Bludgeon Brothers was an epic match!
Team Hell No vs Bludgeon Brothers was an epic match!

This SmackDown Live Tag Title feud between The Bludgeon Brothers and Team Hell No initially began when both Harper and Rowan brutally attacked Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown Live, only for Kane to make his grand return and make the save for Bryan and eventually reuniting the former WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No.

Prior to the start to this match, we witnessed both Harper and Rowan brutally decimating Team Hell No at the backstage area earlier on in the night and thus forcing this match to be turned into a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, as Daniel Bryan started off proceedings by attacking the monstrous Rowan in the early stages of the contest.

Despite suffering from a rib injury, thanks to the beating dished out by The Bludgeon Brothers earlier in the night, Bryan somehow managed to get the upper-hand in this match right from the get-go, however, after a certain amount of time, both Harper and Rowan finally got back into the contest as they finally started to use the numbers game to their advantage and kept down ‘The Leader of The Yes Movement’ in a pretty dominant manner.

The Bludgeon Brothers, however, were in for one last big surprise as Kane eventually made his way out to the ring, limping and wearing a brace on his foot.

‘The Big Red Machine’ got the hot-tag from Bryan and immediately went to work on both Harper and Rowan, as he hit both men with a Chokeslam each, but, Kane’s leg ultimately gave out when he attempted The Tombstone Piledriver.

Bryan eventually made his return to the match, as it was his turn to make the hot-tag, however, much like the entirety of this match, both Harper and Rowan once again gained the advantage by using the numbers game as they doubled team on Bryan in the corner and pinned him for the win in order to retain their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

Bludgeon Brothers defeated Team Hell No to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

