Extreme Rules 2021 Rumors: Popular character to lose after 5 years, Possible spoiler on title changes 

Extreme Rules 2021 is this Sunday and it's the first pay-per-view for the final quarter of 2021. It isn't a card featuring many matches, meaning that Extreme Rules 2021 will likely be a short pay-per-view spanning a maximum of three hours.

There are interesting matches, and the outcomes will directly impact WWE programming as feuds could wrap up ahead of the WWE Draft. Here are a few of the biggest rumors ahead of Extreme Rules 2021:

#3. Potential news on the Roman Reigns vs "Demon" Balor match at Extreme Rules 2021

Extreme Rules 2021 will most likely be headlined by Roman Reigns vs "The Demon" Finn Balor. For Balor, it's his first pay-per-view since SummerSlam 2019. Although Finn Balor returned to the WWE main roster a couple of days before Money in the Bank 2021, he hasn't competed in either of the pay-per-views that have happened since.

Finn Balor's first attempt to secure a Universal title match at SummerSlam was thwarted by Baron Corbin and John Cena, with the latter signing the contract to set up a blockbuster SummerSlam main event.

Finn Balor eventually got his Universal Championship match on SmackDown but lost as expected. It didn't take long for a rematch to be set up as he made his return as "The Demon" after more than two years to confront Roman Reigns at Madison Square Garden.

While Finn Balor was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021, his return as The Demon added higher stakes to the match. Finn Balor hasn't lost as The Demon since June 2016, when Samoa Joe defeated him in his first NXT farewell.

The Demon remains undefeated on the main roster and that streak is likely to end at Extreme Rules 2021. According to Bet Online, Roman Reigns looks to be in a prime position to defeat The Demon at Extreme Rules 2021.

By doing so, Roman Reigns' Universal title reign will be kept intact, and his year-long championship run will continue. It shouldn't come as too big a surprise, especially since he is already scheduled for a match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021.

