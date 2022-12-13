Ezekiel: Will Elias' younger brother ever return to WWE?

This week on RAW, Elias' younger brother Ezekiel was brought up. What's funnier is that the former did it while speaking to Kevin Owens, who was a man deeply affected by the two brothers.

Ezekiel hasn't been seen since Triple H took over, with the new Head of Creative opting to revert him back to the Elias character. He has been teaming up with Matt Riddle recently. On the most recent episode of RAW, he asked Owens to help him, who refused citing the mental torture he suffered while dealing with his younger brother.

The mention of the clean-shaven babyface was a nice touch, with fans speculating that he could be making a return to WWE. If you want to know if that's happening, read on to find out.

While there is no concrete report on whether or not Elias' words meant that Ezekiel is returning to WWE, we can't really see it happening. Considering how WWE binned the gimmick a couple of months ago and resurrected the guitar-wielding superstar, his younger brother seems like he's well and truly gone. At best, we can probably expect a cameo appearance or two.

Elias and Ezekiel playing tricks

A couple of months ago, Elias revealed to the world through some weird segments that he was done with wrestling. Then came clean-shaven Ezekiel, who claimed to be his younger brother, but he looked awfully congruent with his so-called sibling.

The lies were called out by Kevin Owens, who insisted that the newcomer was The Drifter. No one else believed him, which led to some widely entertaining segments. One could see how mad Owens was going as he desperately tried to expose his rival.

KO put the rookie through a lie-detector test and beat the hell out of him in a match at Hell in a Cell. However, he never got him to crack, which is a shame considering it would have been a moment to remember. We hope that at some point down the road, the revelation is made to satisfy fans and give the whole storyline some proper closure.

Poll : 0 votes