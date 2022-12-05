Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez receives standing ovation in return to the ring

Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez returned to the ring at AAA event over the weekend and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Cain recently spent eight months behind bars but was released on bail in November.

Harry Goularte worked at Patty's Childcare and is accused of inappropriately touching Cain's son. Velazquez chased Goularte in a car and fired multiple shots, with one of the bullets striking Goularte's stepfather, but it was a non-life-threatening injury.

At the most recent Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event, Cain Velasquez got a standing ovation and thanked the crowd in a promo.

“Thank you. To be here tonight, guys, right now, is a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have already done, supported me and my family. Thank you, guys, forever. (fans applaud). My heart is happy to be here with you guys. I will always continue to fight forever. Keep going up forever. Thank you, guys.” (H/T: BodySlam)

Nick Gamez @NickGamez32 CAIN VELAZQUEZ AAA WRESTLING CAIN VELAZQUEZ AAA WRESTLING https://t.co/7kVAHVJSKV

Former WWE star Cain Velasquez released on bail

Cain Velasquez was released on bail on November 9th after it was determined that he will no longer be a threat to the Goularte family.

Judge Bocanegra granted the UFC legend bail and said he was confident that Velasquez will no longer pose a threat.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra said. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.” [H/T MMA Junkie]

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



@mma_kings Cain Velasquez enters the ring for his first pro wrestling match since being released from jail on bail. Cain Velasquez enters the ring for his first pro wrestling match since being released from jail on bail.🎥 @mma_kings https://t.co/QXtgu5bWR4

Cain Velasquez had a bizarre run in WWE and was demolished by Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019. It will be interesting to see if the 40-year-old ever appears in the company again.

Would you like to see Velasquez return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes