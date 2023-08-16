Fact or fiction: Did Wes Lee serve in the military? All you need to know about the WWE NXT star

WWE NXT star Wes Lee had an intense promo exchange with Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of the brand. During the verbal spat, he revealed that his military supervisors thought he was crazy for wanting to be in the pro wrestling business.

This has led to many asking if he was actually part of the United States military. Wes is indeed a veteran. He served in the United States Airforce for five years, from the age of 18 until he was 23 years old.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Wes discussed joining the military and how he was lost afterwards.

"I did not expect to make it past 24. I had no outlook, no plan, no vision. I joined the military at 18 and I got out at 23 and did not know what the hell I was going to be doing with myself. During that time period, I did start to train and kind of get my feet wet with professional wrestling, but nothing had really taken off and I did not feel like this was going to be a path that I was going to be able to do until I truly dedicated myself to it." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Lee is one of many past and present WWE Superstars who had a military background. Montez Ford is one of the most notable examples. Lacey Evans, who has seemingly left the promotion, also has a long history of serving her country.

Wes Lee has a major match on next week's WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee's intense verbal spat to close the most recent episode of WWE NXT came ahead of an epic show next week. Lee and Carmelo will clash with the NXT Championship on the line.

This isn't the first time the two have gone at it. They clashed over the North American Championship in the past. Now, both men have ascended even higher in the company and aim to be the top champion of the brand.

Several other bouts have been announced for WWE NXT Heatwave next week. This includes Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup, Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, & even Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner.

