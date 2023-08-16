When was the last time Lacey Evans appeared on WWE television? Reflecting on the 33-year-old's wrestling contributions

Lacey Evans is trending big time on social media after seemingly confirming her departure from WWE. The 33-year-old star recently updated her Twitter name to 'Limitless Macy.' Her new bio reads 'FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.'

The real-life Macey Estrella last appeared on WWE television on the June 23, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she lost to Charlotte Flair in singles competition.

Evans underwent numerous gimmick changes in WWE. She played the heel Sassy Southern Belle gimmick to perfection. The highlight of her career was arguably her feud with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Evans also main-evented the 2019 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. She teamed up with Baron Corbin against Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team Extreme Rules match for the RAW Women's and WWE Universal Championships, respectively.

Evans' gimmick prior to her probable WWE departure was inspired by her Marine background. However, her character work on WWE television did not sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter, Kelly Slaughter.

Lacey Evans apparently confirmed her WWE departure on Instagram

Evans first teased her WWE exit on August 15 when she posted a GIF of Beyoncé counting down days on her fingertips. The post led fans to believe that the superstar was waiting for her WWE contract to expire.

She also responded to a fan thanking her for her time in WWE. But it was her Instagram post that seemingly confirmed that she is done with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Check out the post below:

Fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for Lacey Evans. The star could be promoting a new gimmick, and this could all be part of the plan. If she has truly left WWE, it remains to be seen where she will end up going next.

