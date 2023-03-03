Family honor, jumping from a sinking ship - 4 Signs that Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns steps into arguably the biggest match of his career next month at WrestleMania and he needs to be able to trust the men he has in his corner.

Jey Uso is currently unsure of his allegiance and Paul Heyman has been making a lot of trips over to RAW to send messages on behalf of an absent Tribal Chief. Heyman has created a relationship with Cody Rhodes and appears to have a vested interest in The Head of the Table's current challenger, leading to the question of whether he will be the man to look out for at WrestleMania.

Here are just four signs that Paul Heyman will be the man to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

#4. Paul Heyman has a vested interest in Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAW Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAWhttps://t.co/loxuPwfv6A

As already noted, Paul Heyman has made a number of trips over to RAW in recent weeks to deliver messages to Cody Rhodes. He has developed a relationship with Reigns' latest challenger and it's clear that he has a much bigger interest in this match when compared to all of the others before it.

Cody Rhodes is someone who appears to peak Heyman's interest, and this week on SmackDown there could be more clues from The Wise Man if he is present for their face-to-face.

#3. Paul Heyman has turned on his clients in the past

Heyman's track record speaks for itself; he's a smart man and he knows when it's time to move forward with a new client. Roman Reigns took him from Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since made it clear that he is no longer on the same page as The Beast and has paid for his betrayal several times.

Heyman also turned on CM Punk after years of working closely with the former WWE Champion. It's hard to tell what Heyman is thinking, but he is a time bomb, and when he decides it's time to go, he will be gone.

#2. Paul Heyman has a history with the Rhodes family

Heyman's promos with Cody Rhodes over the past few weeks could be seen as clues that he has a bond with the Rhodes family and was once close to Dusty Rhodes. Much like Roman Reigns' family, Rhodes is part of wrestling royalty and Heyman could see this as the perfect time to jump ship and align with WWE's fastest-rising star.

Heyman could offer Rhodes the same deal he has with Roman Reigns and could help him win the Championship his father was unable to hold in his grasp. The history with Dusty Rhodes may just be enough to bond the two men ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. It's clear that Roman Reigns' days are numbered

Roman Reigns is returning to SmackDown this week because he needs to get his family back in line. Paul Heyman warned him about Sami Zayn before the betrayal, but The Tribal Chief took Jey Uso's word over his.

Heyman knew about Sami before Reigns and his intervention fell on deaf ears. Paul is a very proud man and he could decide that it's time to abandon ship before Reigns is overthrown as the leader of his family and he is left without a job.

Do you think Paul Heyman will be the one to turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

