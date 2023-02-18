Family vs Family, unresolved history - 4 Reasons why Bray Wyatt called out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt surprisingly called out the winner of tonight's match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley this week on WWE SmackDown.

The Eater of Worlds has already laid down his path to WrestleMania, but why has Wyatt, who has only wrestled one match since his return, decided to call out two of the company's most destructive forces?

The following list looks at just four reasons why Bray Wyatt has targeted Lashley and Lesnar and put the two men on notice following WWE SmackDown.

#4. To make a statement on WWE SmackDown by going after two of the biggest stars

WWE has had a lot of negative feedback from the WWE Universe regarding Bray Wyatt's return and the way it has been handled. The Mountain Dew Pitch Black match wasn't the success that many expected and it has since caused the WWE Universe to turn on Wyatt.

This could be the promotion's way of pushing Wyatt back into a decent position on the WWE SmackDown roster. The feud could also allow The Eater of Worlds and Uncle Howdy to make a statement as a team by taking down one of the company's biggest stars.

#3. To set up a feud between The Hurt Business and The Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt made his return at the Extreme Rules PLE and brought his family with him. The former WWE Champion has since been involved with Uncle Howdy and his puppets also made their return at The Royal Rumble last month.

If it is Bobby Lashley who defeats Brock Lesnar tonight, then it could set up a Hurt Business vs The Wyatt Family feud in the near future. Lashley could go to MVP for advice on how to overcome the threat of Bray Wyatt because he has never gone up against someone who possesses Wyatt's level of creativity.

As of yet, it's unclear if Wyatt will remain on WWE SmackDown or make the move over to RAW ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. Bo Dallas has some history with Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt has spent much of his career going after people who caused him issues in his early years in the WWE, but this could be a sign that the overall story has changed.

While Bray Wyatt doesn't have a major reason to go after Brock Lesnar, it appears that his brother Bo Dallas does. If he is now controlling Wyatt from under the Howdy mask, then he could be looking for revenge for the way Lesnar treated him back in 2015.

Dallas interrupted Lesnar on an episode of RAW and faced his wrath, which kept the Bo-liever on the sidelines for more than a month.

#1. To write Brock Lesnar of WWE TV for a few months

Brock Lesnar usually goes on hiatus following WrestleMania, but at the moment he doesn't have a match heading into the show. Roman Reigns was able to write him off TV last year. Bray Wyatt could send The Beast packing this time around. Bray could use his creepy magic to his advantage.

Howdy and Wyatt could come together to defeat Lesnar and push Wyatt as one of the company's top stars. This could also allow Brock to take some time off.

Who do you think Bray Wyatt will face at WrestleMania 39 following WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

