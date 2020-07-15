Fan calls Shayna Baszler ugly and the most unattractive woman on the roster, she responds

Shayna Baszler made her TV return on the latest episode of RAW, and she managed to grab all the headlines with a dominant beatdown of Akira Tozawa's ninjas, followed by a promo.

Baszler's return was one of the most talked-about topics on social media following the show. While many fans welcomed her back, there was one unruly and disrespectful fan who called Baszler ugly and the most unattractive woman on the WWE roster.

Baszler never shies away from shutting down despicable fans on Twitter, and she responded to the fan with a fitting response. The former NXT Women's Champion told the fan to go and watch the Miss America pageant while, in the meantime, she continues to break limbs and 'pull hotter tail in the WWE.'

Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you. https://t.co/uZDcZGClHX — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2020

WWE Superstars are often subjected to unwanted online hate and disparaging comments about their looks and personal lives. Baszler's response was pertinent, given the growing online abuse on social media.

Shayna Baszler's WWE status

A lot has been said about Shayna Baszler's status in the WWE.

Dave Meltzer had reported a few days ago that Vince McMahon had wholly soured on Shayna Baszler as he never 'conceptually grasped the style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling.'

Vince McMahon reportedly decided to end her push and remove the Queen of Spades from WWE TV. It was added that Baszler allegedly 'doesn't check Vince McMahon's buttons' when it comes to women in wrestling.

Becky Lynch had revealed in an interview that she had pitched the idea of dropping the RAW Women's title to Balzer at WrestleMania 36. The pitch was shot down. The plan was then to build Baszler up for a big win at Money in the Bank. That, however, was also changed, and Vince McMahon pushed Asuka for the spot.

Shayna Baszler's career on the main roster has not hit the heights that she experienced in NXT. However, her return on the most recent episode of RAW and how she was booked hints towards a renewed monster push.

The women's division on RAW lacks firepower with Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch not being in the mix and Shayna Baszler could be pushed into the title picture sooner rather than later.